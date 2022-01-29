John Sillitti has resigned as guidance counselor and head coach of the cross-country and track and field teams at Manhattan High School.
Montana Public Radio reported on Thursday Sillitti is leaving amid an allegation of an inappropriate relationship 15 years ago with a high school student.
Manhattan Superintendent Brian Ayers told the Chronicle the district first became aware of the allegation at the end of December, when the attorney representing the district notified them. The district’s attorney, Elizabeth Kaleva, had been notified by an attorney representing the family of the former student.
Ayers said he contacted Sillitti and notified him that he would be placed on paid administrative leave pending the district’s investigation. Sillitti resigned on Jan. 5.
The district also informed the Office of Public Instruction of the situation in a letter sent on Jan. 10, Ayers said.
Sillitti said via text message to the Belgrade News Thursday that he resigned for personal reasons. When asked if he’d be willing to make a statement, Sillitti replied, “I don’t think I want to make a statement right now.”
Ayers said he understands the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigation has been ongoing for many months. The district has yet to receive information from the Sheriff’s Office regarding their investigation, he said.
“People want to understand what’s going on and I understand that. We have to allow the process to work,” Ayers told the Chronicle. “… I know people want answers and I know people are going through a variety of emotions right now, but I think we just have to trust the school district, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Public Instruction, everyone is doing the best they can right now in a very challenging, difficult situation.”
Ayers told MTPR that Sillitti was asked to appear for an interview, but the coach chose to resign instead. The district no longer has jurisdiction over Sillitti for him to participate in a district investigation, Ayers told MTPR.
The head coaching position for track and field at Manhattan has already been posted.
“We have posted the position externally and internally,” Ayers told the Belgrade News. “We will consider internal candidates. Coaches who were on staff last year will be considered for the head coaching role, and we’ll also consider external candidates who express interest.”
The priority is to fill the track and field vacancy with practices beginning March 14. Then, Ayers said, the school will post the opening for cross-country.
“Because of the timing of everything we are going to post the track. We’re going to hire track specific right now,” Ayers said. “And then we’ll look at cross-country in April.”
Sillitti, who was inducted to the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in July, began his career as an assistant coach more than two decades ago. He coached multiple sports before becoming Manhattan’s head cross-country coach in 2009 and then the head track and field coach in 2011.
During Sillitti’s tenure, the boys-cross country team won five state championships and finished as the runner-up seven times. The girls claimed four state titles and placed second three times.
The track and field team has been equally successful with five state championships for the boys, 11 combined state trophies as well as 16 district and divisional championships.
Sillitti was named the Class B cross country coach of the year nine times and received the honor five more times in track and field. In addition, he was nominated for National High School Athletic Coaches Association coach of the year in 2016 for boys track and field and again in 2019 for boys cross-country.
Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber contributed to this article.