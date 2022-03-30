The “fairly lengthy” search for Manhattan High School’s new principal concluded last week with the appointment of Miranda Howells, whose former mentor described her as “one of the top 5 percent of educators” he has ever worked with, according to Superintendent Brian Ayers.
Interviews for Howells and three other finalists included engaging with students, school staff and community members. Howells’ intelligence, confidence and embodiment of servant leadership won over all the stakeholders, Ayers said.
“She’s an advocate for students, approachable, thorough, friendly, and she emphasized team effort,” Ayers said. “Our student council interviewed her and absolutely fell in love with her.”
Ayers said Howells “did her homework” and was familiar with the district’s strategic plan and student handbooks before the interviews began.
“I think she knows us better than we know us on some levels,” said Ayers, though he added that she is eager to learn from the district’s veteran staff.
“She wants to know our team and wants to serve them the best way she can as an educational leader,” he said. “We’re very, very excited.”
Howells, too, is excited to begin her administrative career in Manhattan when she takes over for current Principal Jason Slater, who is leaving to become principal of Whitehall High School.
“I am ready for the challenge to work with staff and teachers and community members to impact a larger group of the school,” said Howells, a Billings native and currently a fourth-grade teacher in Townsend.
She attributes her interest in school administration to her lineage.
“I come from a long line of educators” that includes her grandfather and aunts, she said. While growing up, she added, she heard stories about “how their roles and positions have impacted the lives of students."
“Someday I hope to have stories about impacts on those numbers of students in the Manhattan School District,” she told the Belgrade News.
Howell’s professional experience includes teaching at the Yellowstone Academy, an alternative school affiliated with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings. She also taught fourth-grade math in Shepherd before she and her husband Cale Howells – a member of the Manhattan High School Class of 2012 – moved to Townsend when his job relocated to the Helena area.
“We moved to Townsend with the idea we wanted to be in a small town,” she said.
While living in Townsend and teaching sixth-grade math in East Helena, Miranda Howells completed her master’s degree in educational leadership. In East Helena, she was mentored by now-superintendent of that district Dan Rispens, the educator Ayers referred to when describing the “top 5 percent” reference he gave Howells.
Though Howells’ official start date in Manhattan will be July 1, Ayers said her leadership team in Townsend is willing to allow her to spend some time in Manhattan this spring to ease the transition.
That won’t be too difficult to arrange. The Howellses made the decision last year to move to Manhattan to raise their two young sons, based in part on Cale’s experience growing up in the town.
“He’s proud to be a Tiger,” Miranda Howells explained while chuckling at the idea that she will be principal of her husband’s alma mater in time for his 10th high school reunion this year.
About Manhattan, she added that the interview process added to her already positive feelings about the district.
“I was very impressed with the way that they set up the process to hire their principal,” she said. “I think it really spoke well to the community aspect and teamwork approach … it showed that they value everyone’s opinions and sought their advice.
“I told my husband I felt I was where I was meant to be” she added. “My family can’t wait to dig its roots in and be part of the school system and be part of the Manhattan family.”