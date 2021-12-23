Director Cindy Stone says the high school orchestra “might be small, but they are MIGHTY!” Based on the higher participation numbers in the middle school grades, Stone anticipates the number of orchestra players at the high school level will be increasing substantially in the next few years. The orchestra program at BHS is being offered for the first time in recent memory this year.
The orchestra finishes one of its wonderful pieces of music at its Dec. 14 concert.
COURTESY
Belgrade Middle School Principal Julie Mickolio reads “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to young audience members.
COURTESY
The sixth- through eighth-grade orchestra tunes while preparing to perform.
COURTESY
Belgrade Middle School and High School orchestra students wowed the audience with a holiday concert on Dec. 14. Director Cindy Stone said there were many fun moments, including when Belgrade Middle School Principal Julie Mickolio read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to younger audience members while the orchestra provided musical additions.
