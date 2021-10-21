The Belgrade Panther Marching Band was one six high school bands that performed in exhibition at the Showcase of Bands at Montana State University on Saturday.
It was the fifth time the Panther band, comprising 50 woodwind, brass and percussion players, participated in the Showcase, according to Ben Blixt, Belgrade High School’s new band director.
The Panther program, which was enthusiastically received by the crowd, included “Dragonborn” from the video game Skyrim, Michael Jackson's "Thriller," and BHS’s school song.
The Panther band was the first of the bands to take the field Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
“For a lot of students, this was their first time doing anything like this, so it challenged them musically and in other ways as well,” Blixt said. “They really rose to the occasion and performed well and did it with enthusiasm and integrity. It was exciting to be a part of the whole process with them – I was super proud!”
Belgrade was followed by bands from Gallatin, Bozeman, Flathead, Park and Havre high schools.
Saturday’s performance was the marching band’s second of the season, following an appearance in the Belgrade Fall Festival Parade. The pep band has performed at volleyball and football games this fall, Blixt added.
“The upperclassmen have been excellent leaders in helping the younger students,” Blixt said. “The drum majors did an outstanding job helping with marching, answering questions, and leading the band on the field during the Showcase and in the parade.”
The annual Showcase of Bands is a non-competitive event intended to be educational for the visiting high school bands, who may not otherwise have the opportunity to see other marching bands perform. It includes awards and a non-scored evaluation by the MSU Spirit of the West Marching Band instructors.
The Showcase also includes an exclusive performance by the always entertaining Spirit of the West, which the community is invited to enjoy without the hassle and crowds of a typical football game.
“It was really cool to see former Belgrade students playing in the Spirit of the West marching band,” Blixt said.
