...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Low elevation snow 1 to 3 inches, 4 to 6
inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Southern Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Visiting rock star Mark Wood and Belgrade High School junior Lydia Johnsen lead “Eleanor Rigby” at Belgrade’s Rock Orchestra and choir concert Tuesday evening at the Special Events Center.
The morning after Belgrade music students “rocked” a packed house, orchestra teacher Cindy Stone said, “It’s like we won the Super Bowl!”
Belgrade’s orchestra and choir students spent Monday learning from Mark Wood, a founding member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, who now pursues his passion for music education by bring immersive workshops and concert opportunities to schools around the country.
The students were able to show off what they learned in a concert Tuesday night that Stone described as “goosebump inducing.”
“The kids played so well,” Stone said Wednesday morning. “They rocked it. They were AMAZING!”
Stone said all the students rose to the challenging of performing music largely beyond their expected ability well, and doing it well.
“There are so many amazing kids in Belgrade,” Stone said. “This gave them the opportunity to shine.”
The Montana Arts Council awarded Belgrade a grant to bring Wood to the community, and the community gave back.
Stone said Eckroth Music donated a five-string electric violin for a raffle conducted at the concert, which raised $6,000 to support the event.
About 2,500 parents, staff and community members attended the concert at the Special Events Center. Stone said it was an experience performers and spectators won’t soon forget.
“These children will tell their kids and grandkids about this,” she said.