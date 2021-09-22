For the second time in three years, the Belgrade School District is home to a newly designated National Blue Ribbon School.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that Belgrade’s Ridge View Elementary School has earned the prestigious honor for its overall academic performance. Ridge View is one of 325 schools nationwide and only two in Montana to have earned the honor in 2021.
“It’s exciting for us,” Ridge View Principal Mat Johnston told the Belgrade News on Tuesday. “I don’t think there’s a higher recognition you can achieve as a school.”
Both Johnston and Superintendent Godfrey Saunders attributed the award to the hard work of school leaders, teachers and support staff, as well as families and the community at large.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our district and community,” Saunders said shortly after the announcement. “It’s a true team effort.”
Johnston said Ridge View was nominated by the Montana Office of Public Instruction to apply for Blue Ribbon status last January. He and his staff then embarked on a lengthy application process, which included writing narratives describing the school’s culture and community.
“The application asked a lot about what makes us us,” said Johnston, who has been principal at Ridge View since it opened in 2012. “I think the community as a whole building a culture that is student-centered.”
Johnston said OPI nominating Ridge View because its students consistently perform relatively high on the state’s Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium tests when compared to other schools in Montana.
“Our school is typically above the state average,” Johnston said. “It goes to show how hard our teachers work and how hard are students are working, as well.”
In 2018, Belgrade’s Heck Quaw Elementary was named a Blue Ribbon School for its exemplary achievement in closing the achievement gap between a school’s student groups and all students.
“I think (the recognition for both schools) is a testament to the Belgrade School District,” Johnston said. “There are some fantastic things going on in our schools and our district.
“If the community keeps supporting us, we can keep going higher,” he said.
Cascade Elementary School in Cascade was the other Montana school to be awarded Blue Ribbon status for 2021.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.