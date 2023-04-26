Local voters will be asked to decide a number of school board races in the May 2 elections.
Belgrade has two seats open on its five member board, and both incumbents are running again for their seats.
Jessi McCloud is owner of JLM Construction, and is president of the Belgrade Aquatics Foundation, the local group behind the push for a Belgrade pool and recreation complex. She was born and raised in Montana, and she was endorsed by the Belgrade Education Association. She is running for her second term.
Nicole Blount is a graduate of the Class of 2007 of Belgrade High School, and was born in Billings. She’s been a real estate agent with Coldwell-Banker for 10 years. This would be her second term.
The other two candidates are making their first run for school trustee. Elissa Appling has a graduate degree in special education advanced studies and in clinical mental health. A native Montana who has lived in Belgrade for 16 years.
Rocky Smith is a Colorado native whose wife works for the district. He says he’s been in mining all his life, including 10 years in Dillon as manager of the talc mine. He’s also managed mines in Turkey, Australia and Las Vegas. “How do you manage change?” he asks. “I’ve got an open approach. That makes me a better candidate than people who’ve been here forever. We’ll have to think outside the box. You can say I’m not a fifth generation Montanan but I’m third generation mine.”
Bill Fraser is on the ballot, but told the Belgrade News last week that he has dropped out of the race, and plans to run next year.
All candidates have children or grandchildren in the district.
On April 6, the Gallatin Gateway School District trustee election was canceled by district clerk Brittany Bateman cancelled because it wasn’t necessary with no more candidates running than there were seats open.
Manhattan schools have two seats open this year, one each in the regular district and one in the high school district. Incumbents Mike Swan and Ethan Severson, and newcomer Melinda Yager have filed.
Monforton Schools has one school board vacancy, and both candidates have children in the district, Superintendent Darren Strauch said. Mark Schure is an MSU prof, and Carrie Wasserburger is a local attorney.
Three Forks has five candidates for its two school board seats. Incumbent Lori Sayers is running again for her seat, and other candidates include Brooke Pestel, Travis Short, Lori VanVleet, and Emily Kennedy.
