All permanent Belgrade School District employees will receive an extra $1,000 on their paychecks before Christmas, after the school board unanimously approved the bonus this week to encourage employee retention and to thank staffers for all they have done to keep schools in session during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $543,400, one-time expenditure will come from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds appropriated to the district through the federal CARES Act. All permanent certified and classified employees on the current district roster are eligible for the bonus, regardless of FTE status.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said the district has $6.2 million in ESSER funds waiting to be spent. Most of that has been dedicated for COVID-related purchases, but some money had not yet been allocated for a specific purpose when the board met Monday.
“We are having trouble spending all those funds because of changes with COVID,” said District Clerk Carrie Fisher when pitching the bonus proposal to trustees. “We’d like to reallocate and give back to staff.”
District officials say the bonuses are an eligible ESSER expense because employees have done what was necessary to serve students under strange circumstances and amid staff shortages during the pandemic. Teachers, for example, have voluntarily stepped in during their prep periods to cover classes for absent colleagues when substitute teachers weren’t available. Many have been cleaning their own classrooms.
“We could have had schools closed, and the economic cost of having to close down for two weeks at a time would be catastrophic for the community,” said Saunders. “I don’t think it’s about money – the money’s important, but it’s just a different way to say thanks.”
Before the vote, Saunders said he and other district administrators have made it a point to frequently thank district employees for their extraordinary efforts to keep things running smoothly during the COVID crisis. However, he said, a financial reward “is one way other than words” to express appreciation.
Staff members in attendance agreed.
Wendy Houghton, who works as a para at the middle school, said that despite some board members’ expressed doubts about the value of a one-time bonuses in retaining workers, she believes it will be significant for the employees who receive them.
“In our valley, it is so expensive to live,” she said. “I know it will help retention.”
Becky Croghan, president of the Belgrade Education Association, reminded trustees that teachers and classified staff have stepped out of their traditional roles to take on extra janitorial duties. Some have been washing dishes on their own time to help the kitchen staff function; even district administrators have been coming into the schools to help with recess and lunch duties.
“Every single one of us has stepped up … I know it (the bonus) is much appreciated by our staff,” she said.
Belgrade High teacher Randy Radke thanked the board for recognizing the extra work put in by staff.
“We really appreciate it,” he said. “It shows how far we’ve come and that you, as a board, appreciate us.”
Scott Lilyquist, the district’s transportation supervisor, thanked the board for choosing to reward all district employees instead of just teachers. It was noted by another staffer that trustees in Bozeman voted in November to reward only teachers with COVID-related bonuses.
Saunders said other school boards around the state have chosen to use ESSER funds to provide staff bonuses.
“Other districts around the state are using it to incentivize staff,” he said.
Trustees Dee Batey and Nicole Blount abstained from the vote because they have relatives who work for the school district.