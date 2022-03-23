Voters in the Belgrade School District will decide May 3 whether to authorize the district to spend $6 million for 60 acres of property at Frank and Thorpe roads for future school development.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation owns the land and is offering the district a relative bargain price of $100,000 per acre. The cost of other property evaluated by the district recently has ranged between $325,000 to $500,000 per acre as market values have skyrocketed across the valley.
In 2019, the district purchased the 18.9 acres for Story Creek Elementary school for $475,000. In May of that year, voters passed a $48 million bond issue to build Story Creek and to purchase property south of Interstate 90 for future elementary and middle schools.
Voters need to approve the plan on May 3, even though the district is not asking for any additional money to make the purchase. Trustees met Wednesday morning to put the question to voters on May 3, as the filing deadline for school elections in the county is today (March 24).
The ballot language was not available by press time, as the district’s legal counsel was still reviewing it, said Superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
In Manhattan, voters will decide May 3 whether to approve a general fund operating levy for the high school district in the amount of $158,412. This is the third time in three years that voters in Manhattan are being asked to approve a levy for high school operations. High school district levies in 2021 and 2020 did not pass.
Manhattan will not ask for elementary district or technology levies this year.
Three Forks Schools will request an additional $640,000 combined for elementary and high school district operational levies. If approved, the funds will be used to add staff and increase salaries.
The deadline for candidates to file for school board seats in the county is today, March 24, at 5 p.m. The Belgrade News will name the candidates in next week’s (March 31) edition.