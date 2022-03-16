Perhaps nowhere has the sticker shock of rising real estate prices in the Gallatin Valley been felt more acutely than in the administrative offices of the Belgrade School District.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders has long been searching for suitable land on which to build another elementary and another middle school for the rapidly growing district, but the money allocated by voters for the acquisition in 2019 isn’t going to stretch nearly as far as it would have back then.
Saunders summarized the plight in a message to the community posted last week on the bsd44 website, stating, “we are living in the best of times and the worst of times.”
And after months and months of searching for appropriate school sites, it appears likely the school board will ask voters in May to approve the purchase of 60 acres of DNRC- owned property near Amsterdam for the construction of two or possibly three future schools. The price is $6 million, or $100,000 per acre, and Saunders says that is the best value he has been able to find.
The district already has the money in hand; however, the best laid plans for spending it need to be adjusted for current market conditions, district officials say.
In 2019, voters approved a multi-pronged $48 million bond issue to pay for future school needs, including construction of a new elementary school (the recently opened Story Creek) and purchase of the 18.9 acres on which it sits on Bolinger Road. Story Creek was built to replace Heck-Quaw Elementary, which closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Another component of the bond was to buy about 40 acres somewhere south of Interstate 90 for a future elementary and middle school.
The bond request was based on land values and construction costs at the time, but “we had no clue that the prices would do what they’ve done,” Saunders told the Belgrade News this week.
To his point, district purchased the Story Creek site on Bolinger Road for $475,000 in 2019. Though Saunders said he “thought that was a lot of money” back then, it was the last time he would see a deal like that on acreage in the district.
Saunders and the school board have narrowed down various parcels for possible acquisition. They include 20 acres at Jackrabbit and Frank Road, priced at $10 million; another parcel near there priced at $325,00 per acre; and 20 acres on Amsterdam Road priced at $4.95 million.
“The cost of everything in our valley is out of whack, and there does not appear to be an end in sight,” Saunders wrote.
The DNRC property represents a relative value at $100,000 per acre, Saunders said. The district has enough money from the 2019 bond to make the purchase, but voters will need to approve the plan.
Saunders memo contains the details about how much of the $48 million bond money has been spent, how much is left, and some rules about when and how funds can be allocated. (Those details can be viewed on the district website at bsd44.org.) And, Saunders explained, the market realities will force the district to run another bond issue at some point to complete the construction of another school.
“The voters extended monies to us to build that second school,” Saunders said this week. “At the time, everyone felt that $225 per square foot would be good for at least five years, but as soon as we started to build Story Creek, that went out the window.”
In his memo to the community, Saunders wrote, “We will have to promote another bond to add to what we have left to complete the next school. We will use the recent demographic study and impact statements that we prepared for every proposed subdivision over the last three years to help us prepare a timeline for the next school and running the next bond initiative.”
While exploring its options, the district has investigated using the Heck-Quaw property it already owns to build a new school. As the Belgrade News reported last fall, the city has agreed to work with the district to vacate a portion of West Allison Avenue to make the parcel more usable.
However, architects consulted about the Heck/Quaw idea have told the board the size of the parcel is very limiting and not large enough to accommodate necessary amenities and parking.
In an interview this week, Saunders admitted that spending $6 million for property makes him uneasy.
“I wish I had a crystal ball so I could predict (future market conditions),” he said. “But I’ve talked to several realtors and land owners and they don’t see any letup in the near future.
“That’s the big concern – you buy property and the bottom falls out, what do you do then?” he added. “They’re not making any more land, and at some point, we’re going to need another high school and another middle school. If you’ve got property already in hand, even if (the market) falls out, it will come back.”
The school board will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 22, at 5 p.m. in the Heck meeting room for the purpose of “strategic planning” and considering proposed language for the May 3 ballot. Saunders said the board will not propose running a bond election in May.