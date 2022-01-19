Story Creek Elementary school is closed until Tuesday, Jan. 25, because it simply doesn’t have enough staff to keep things running.
Story Creek Principal Lori Degenhart told the Belgrade News on Tuesday that between 22 and 25 percent of the school’s staff has been out due to illness this week and there have not been enough substitutes available to make up the shortage.
“Yesterday I had 17 staff (members) out – I think we had three subs,” she said. “We’ve been trying to juggle staff to cover other staff that’s out. It’s been hard.”
Between 15 and 17 percent of Story Creek students were absent this week due to illness, Degenhart added.
The decision was made to cancel school starting Wednesday, which will amount to six full days out of the building because Monday, Jan. 24, is a scheduled PIR day for all Belgrade schools.
In preparation for their three days out of class, Story Creek students were given review material to take home. They will be able to access help remotely while the school is closed, Degenhart said.
Degenhart said healthy Story Creek staff members will be available to go to the district’s other two elementary schools “to help them stay afloat.”
Mat Johnston, principal at Ridge View Elementary, said the additional help will “give us a little bit of flexibility to be able to cover a couple of other things we haven’t been able to provide the last couple of days.”
For example, personnel who provide counseling or support services for certain academic services have had to fill in for absent classroom teachers, he explained.
Johnston said Ridge View also has been struggling to stay open and was on the cusp of closing late last week when over 20 percent of the school’s staff was absent.
“But this week we’ve been able to piece it together and cover what we need to be covered,” he said.
John Blackman, the district’s human resources director, said the district experienced an uptick in COVID cases among students and staff when school resumed after Christmas break, but the numbers are somewhat lower this week. The district’s COVID-19 report on the website reported 104 students and staff members out as of Tuesday.
The rate of COVID-19 transmission is currently “High” in Gallatin County, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The department reported 3,064 active cases of the disease in the county as of Wednesday morning.