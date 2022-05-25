Hope Szymczak of Belgrade was named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester.
The following students were recently named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:
Elias Denison, Belgrade
Tristan Walker, Belgrade
Kayla Nott, Belgrade
Meghan McGinley, of Belgrade, graduated with an AS in General Studies from South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.
The following students graduated from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, on May 6:
Mikayla Thomas, Belgrade
Dyson Cheney, Belgrade
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently initiated the following new members:
Melisenda Edwards of Belgrade at Montana State University
Melissa Walker of Belgrade at Montana State University
Bryan Ward of Belgrade at Montana State University
Samantha Faulkner of Belgrade at Montana State University
Carroll College conferred degrees on the following area students on May 14:
Ashley L. Braaksma of Manhattan, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude
Joshua F. Neth of Manhattan, Civil Engineering: Broadfield, Summa Cum Laude
The University of Montana conferred degrees upon the following area students on May 14:
Victoria Bloomgren of Manhattan, BS in Recreation Management: Parks, Tourism &Rec Management, CUM LAUDE; Certificate: Global Leadership, CUM LAUDE
Matthew Eberhardt of Belgrade, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Helena Groves of Gallatin Gateway, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Emaly Kimm of Belgrade, Bachelor of Arts: East Asian Studies, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
Kylie McDonald of Three Forks, Master of Fine Arts: Theatre
Tawnya Morgan of Belgrade, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Aidan Morton of Gallatin Gateway, Certificate: Global Leadership, MAGNA CUM LAUDE
Charles Rasnick V of Manhattan, Bachelor of Arts: Sociology, CUM LAUDE
Hunter Schmitz of Belgrade, Certificate of Applied Science: Legal Studies
Samuel Severson of Manhattan, Bachelor of Arts: Anthropology, SUMMA CUM LAUDE; Certificate: Global Leadership, SUMMA CUM LAUDE; Certificate: Northern Rockies Outdoor Lead, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
Danica Weitz of Three Forks, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
