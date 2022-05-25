Hope Szymczak of Belgrade was named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester.

The following students were recently named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

Elias Denison, Belgrade

Tristan Walker, Belgrade

Kayla Nott, Belgrade

Meghan McGinley, of Belgrade, graduated with an AS in General Studies from South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.

The following students graduated from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, on May 6:

Mikayla Thomas, Belgrade

Dyson Cheney, Belgrade

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently initiated the following new members:

Melisenda Edwards of Belgrade at Montana State University

Melissa Walker of Belgrade at Montana State University

Bryan Ward of Belgrade at Montana State University

Samantha Faulkner of Belgrade at Montana State University

Carroll College conferred degrees on the following area students on May 14:

Ashley L. Braaksma of Manhattan, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude

Joshua F. Neth of Manhattan, Civil Engineering: Broadfield, Summa Cum Laude

The University of Montana conferred degrees upon the following area students on May 14:

Victoria Bloomgren of Manhattan, BS in Recreation Management: Parks, Tourism &Rec Management, CUM LAUDE; Certificate: Global Leadership, CUM LAUDE

Matthew Eberhardt of Belgrade, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Helena Groves of Gallatin Gateway, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Emaly Kimm of Belgrade, Bachelor of Arts: East Asian Studies, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Kylie McDonald of Three Forks, Master of Fine Arts: Theatre

Tawnya Morgan of Belgrade, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Aidan Morton of Gallatin Gateway, Certificate: Global Leadership, MAGNA CUM LAUDE

Charles Rasnick V of Manhattan, Bachelor of Arts: Sociology, CUM LAUDE

Hunter Schmitz of Belgrade, Certificate of Applied Science: Legal Studies

Samuel Severson of Manhattan, Bachelor of Arts: Anthropology, SUMMA CUM LAUDE; Certificate: Global Leadership, SUMMA CUM LAUDE; Certificate: Northern Rockies Outdoor Lead, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Danica Weitz of Three Forks, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

