Montana Sen. John Tester, left, Ridge View Elementary Principal Mat Johnston, center, and Superintendent Godfrey Saunders, seated, share a laugh Friday at Ridge View. Tester visited the school to congratulate the staff after the school was awarded Blue Ribbon status earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Education.
It seems lightning DOES strike twice in the same place: Belgrade’s Ridge View Elementary school was recently tapped for a national “Blue Ribbon” excellence honor, one of just two schools in the state so honored.
That’s the second time in three years that a Belgrade school has received this national award. Heck Quaw was named a Blue Ribbon school in 2018.
To heap honor on top of honor, Montana’s U.S. Sen. Jon Tester met with a school cafeteria full of faculty and staff last Friday afternoon.
“Thank you for all you do every day,” Tester said. “It’s hard work. Classroom teachers are where it starts. We wouldn’t have the government we have without classroom teachers.
“Often it’s a thankless job. I want you to know I appreciate you.”
Big Sandy native Tester was a schoolteacher himself for a few years.
“Not all schools are this good,” he continued. “(We need) an educated population or democracy doesn’t survive.”
The school’s principal Mat Johnston and Superintendent Godfrey Saunders also were present. They attributed the award “top to bottom” to everyone from parents to teachers, administrators, the school board and all the support staff.
“Not one person here is more important than another,” Johnston said. “The kids here are fantastic. They wouldn’t be that way if their parents weren’t involved. We had a back-to-school dinner and 800 people came. The parents support us.”
The school currently has 407 students, Johnston said.
“It’s the culture in the building,” he continued. “I’ve never worked in a school like this. If someone is in crisis, everyone rallies. We want our kids to experience school, not just attend.”
Cascade Elementary School in Cascade was the other Montana school to earn Blue Ribbon status for 2021.
The Belgrade News first announced Ridge View’s award in September after the U.S. Department of Education made its official announcement.
Ridge View earned the award for its overall academic performance. It is just one of 325 schools in the nation so honored.
Ridge View initially was nominated in January by the Montana Office of Public Instruction. What followed was a lengthy application process explaining the school and the community and “what makes us us,” explained Johnston.
Ridge View was nominated for its legacy of academic excellence, as it consistently outperforms other schools in Montana, Johnston said.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.