This was no run-of-the-mill marinara sauce.
Belgrade kids are notoriously fond of their meatball subs, we’ve been told, but Tuesday’s were more special than usual. They were smothered in “Montana Marinara” sauce.
Students at Belgrade’s Ridge View Elementary had the honor of being the first to taste this Made In Montana, home-grown variety of the Italian favorite, and it’s all part of a partnership between the state’s Office of Public Instruction, local farms, and state public schools that are a part of the National School Lunch Program.
Quite simply, this sauce was a product of the school lunch commodity tomato sauce – and a whole bunch of local vegetables added to it. Voila – Montana Marinara!
“Montana Marinara is a win-win-win product,” said Kaylee Thornley, co-op development director of Mission West Community Development Partners in Ronan. “It brings delicious, sustainable locally sourced food to students across the state, and it celebrates our state’s history of supporting agriculture.”
This sauce was made in Ronan at the Mission Mountain Food Enterprise Center, where locally grown butternut squash, carrots and onions were added to the school lunch program tomato sauce, resulting in a “versatile product that is easily incorporated into existing school menus,” she said.
There are 250 school districts statewide in the school lunch program, she added.
“We’ve supplied the recipes, and it’s easy to incorporate into their menus,” she said.
Right now, this is only available through OPI and only for schools in the national lunch program.
“Only OPI has the capacity to deliver all over the state,” Thornley said. “They supply the USDA commodity tomatoes, and we add our Montana vegetables. It’s a way for us to leverage whatever is available through the USDA.”
Thornley estimated that Belgrade schools used about 60 pounds of Montana Marinara sauce for Tuesday’s lunches.
The Northwest Food Hub Network is a collective of farmer-owned co-ops in Montana and Washington. It recently received a $1 million USDA grant to support small, local farmers to supply large institutions like public schools and hospitals with locally grown, value-added items like Montana Marinara.
This grant will source as many Montana-grown ingredients as the recipe allows from small, sustainable farms through the Western Montana Growers Cooperative, Thornley added.
What’s next?
“Beef, mushroom, lentil meatballs,” she said.
Belgrade’s Ridge View Elementary was one of the first schools statewide to taste this Made-In-Montana treat, she concluded. Sentinel High School in Missoula and the Big Timber School District are next.