Former Gallatin Gateway School student Audrey Kimmel loves books. She REALLY loves books.
She's now a freshman and honor student at Gallatin High School, and she just donated $500 to her former school's library.
Here's the how and the why on that donation:
As an eighth-grader at Gallatin Gateway, she had an end-of-year honor's project due and decided to put together a local cookbook. She collected recipes from the community and printed and bound the books at the school.
And then sold them in the community.
Jamie Hetherington, the school librarian (and seventh-grade teacher) remembers helping Kimmel with the project. "We have a binder here, and we bound all the books ourselves. It was very primitive."
"She sold it. Put it together. And donated back to the library. She's a remarkable individual," added Gallatin Gateway Superintendent Theresa Keel.
"She's a great student; we're honored to have her."
Kimmel then turned around and offered all the cookbook sale proceeds to her former school's library, a "hangout where she spend countless hours over the years beginning in kindergarten," said a school press release.
Her donation will help fund a "book vending machine" that rewards the school's students with free books.
Gateway students read certain books, take a test on the book and then get tokens, said Keel. "You can earn a book from the vending machine with tokens. We just got the machine two weeks ago. It was back-ordered for a couple months." Already, a couple students have earned free books from the machine.
Hetherington added that she saw the machine of a Facebook post, and the books "vended" are "Authors they like. What's new."
All of Kimmel's donation will be spent at Bozeman's Country Bookshelf, "To keep it local," Hetherington said.
She added, "I'm a friend with the librarian at her high school, and she comes from a family of readers. Audrey is a 'frequent flyer' in their library and she has trouble keeping up with her."
Eighth graders from Gallatin gateway are funneled into the county's new high school, Gallatin High.
"Audrey's commitments over the years reflected her commitment to serving other and her love of community, (Our) students will enjoy Audrey's contribution tremendously," Hetherington added.
Her mom Amy Kimmel added that "She is really an amazing young woman and we are honored to be her parents."
Audrey has a little brother Harvey in the sixth grade at Gallatin Gateway Schools.
