Three members of Three Forks FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) brought home awards from the organization’s National Leadership Conference, which was held in San Diego from June 20-July 3.
• Halee Wilson, who competed in Culinary Math Management, received a silver medal and placed in the Top 10 in the event.
• Aislynn Gifford received a silver medal in Professional Presentation.
• Carey Hansen, Montana FCCLA first vice-president, represented Montana and attended State Officer Leadership Training. Hansen also was named runner-up in the Financial Fitness National Program for the Fifth Grade Finances project she planned and implemented with Three Forks Elementary fifth-grade classroom teachers Katy Hansen, Tiffany Lynch and Jenna Fromme. In addition to receiving recognition on the national level, Hansen also received a check for $500 for the Three Forks chapter.
The conference provided Three Forks FCCLA members opportunities to listen to inspiring speakers, attend youth workshops, compete on the national level, and network with other youth leaders.
The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.
Over 7,000 members, advisers, corporate partners attended the conference. Next year’s conference will be held in Denver from July 2-6.
To learn more about how FCCLA and how to get involved as a student, sponsor, or supporter, contact Cathe Felz at Three Forks High School or Katy Hansen at Three Forks Elementary School.