It’s that time of year again – Tulip Mania in Manhattan, along with the community’s Dutch Supper, will happen tomorrow (Friday, April 1) beginning at 4 p.m.
This is the Manhattan Christian schools’ annual “Tulip Mania Dutch Supper,” and one of its major annual fund-raisers, along with its Harvest Festival in October.
Because of COVID restrictions the last two years, this community mainstay hasn’t been what it’s always been for decades.
“We haven’t had this in this capacity for two years,” said Jen Scott, one of the shindig’s organizers. “We’ve had several fund-raisers and combined two in the last two years.
“Now, we’re back to the way it usually was. Start with silent auction at 4 p.m.; now end up with the live auction, starting at 7 p.m.”
“We just decided to go back to what we know,” Scott added, “and get people excited to be together as a community.”
The joke is to come for the supper and stay for the desserts. And the auctions.
Usually, folks arrive for the supper around 4 and then wander over to the auction area, Scott continued.
“We’ve got Dutch desserts and Dutch specialties.”
By that, she means table after table of desserts.
How many people show up for this?
“I have no idea,” Scott said. In fact, no one the Belgrade News asked could put a number on how many people make it to the Dutch Supper. But, from our reporting staff’s personal observation, it’s enough to fill up the gym, and you better not be late for supper ... or for the table after table of special desserts.
Tulips have not yet poked their heads up in local gardens, but there will be plenty of tulips at the event, courtesy of local florists. Years ago, this fund-raiser was held in the church, but eventually moved to the school gym.
Usually, people show up for the supper and then buy something from the available wealth of desserts.
One special part of the Dutch Supper will be a performance of Manhattan Christian’s fifth-graders doing Dutch folk dances while wearing authentic, traditional Dutch outfits sewn by women of the community.
So you’ve got Dutch kids, in traditional Dutch outfits and wooden shoes, dancing traditional Dutch dances?
“Yes. They’ve been practicing for weeks; they do it every year,” explained Scott. “It’s before the live auction, and it’s a neat piece of culture that people get to see.”
The supper, served from 4-7 p.m., will be held at 8000 Churchill Road in Manhattan. Supper served from 4 to 7 p.m. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-14. Children 5 and under are free.