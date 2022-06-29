Hopefully your summer has started off on a good note. At BSD 44, summer is a mixed bag. With no kids around, it’s a little too quiet. That being said, we are busy preparing for schools to reopen in August.
This message is being sent in an attempt to keep you updated on some, but not all, of our success stories from this past year, a few challenges we are facing and some new initiatives we will be implementing in the 2022-23 school year.
SuccessesGiven the substitute issues we faced this year, we were still able to keep our schools open. This would not have been possible without our certified and classified staff going above and beyond their regular duties to help us keep kids in school. Additionally, it would not have been possible without your flexibility, support and understanding on the one occasion that we had to close a school and, and by you, when possible, keeping your ill students home. This was truly a team effort. Thanks.
As a community, we did not always agree. But we were able to keep civility at the forefront of all difficult conversations. When much of the country around us was in turmoil about educational issues, we were able to focus on the main thing – the well-being of our kids.
• Our SBAC test scores are the highest they have ever been. Kudos to our teachers, support staff and building leaders for their dedication and hard work. Our scores can be found on the OPI’s website, but they will also be posted on our website in the coming weeks.
• Our Panther Trades program is up and running. Panther Trades gives students the opportunity to work in a field of interest (while in high school) and still earn their diploma. We hope to expand this program in the future.
• Our FFA program continued its award-winning ways.
• Our student field trips experienced success, as witnessed our AP Biology class trip to West Yellowstone.
• Our summer school program is up and running, which will aid in student retention and allow some students to capture lost credits.
• We experienced two successful graduations this year: 247 seniors and 274 eighth graders.
ChallengesWe had three homeless teachers this past school year. Thanks to the compassion of a couple of community members, we were able to find housing for one of them. One is still in a motel, and the other one found affordable housing in a different community. This will continue to be a challenging issue for our district. We are in contact with community groups about ways to ease this problem.
Lost staffWe lost approximately 50 certified and classified staff members this year. In previous years, it was not difficult to find replacements. We had many applicants for our vacancies. However, given today’s climate, that number has been drastically reduced, especially at the classified level.
We can’t find paras, custodians, aides, bus drivers, etc. This past school year, paras and aides covered in classrooms and other areas outside their normal duties. Teachers, secretaries and assistants helped our custodians with cleaning duties. Trustees and district office personnel volunteered for noon-duty, cleaning and helping in classrooms. Bus drivers also worked as custodians when possible.
We know that this is an issue for much of our community. However, because the school district is such an integral part of the economic base of our community, we wanted to keep you abreast of our situation.
Growth
We continue to experience growth in our community and schools. This will continue to increase the district’s need to accommodate more students. Thanks to you, we have the opportunity to purchase land to build schools to meet future student growth. However, this must be done in a judicious manner, so that we only build what we need.
Bond
Bonds are for buildings. Unfortunately, the cost of building in our valley has increased since you passed our bond in 2019 to build the fourth elementary school, so we may need to ask you to pass another bond. At this moment, we don’t know how much that bond will be. But we are working with experts in the field to advise us on this issue. We will keep you updated as we know more. Again, we are doing our best to be transparent in all that we do.
Levy
Levies are for running schools. We did not run a levy this year because it was not necessary. As we review our budget and plan for next year, however, it is possible that we will need to run a levy in May 2023 both the high school and elementary districts. Our final budget for this year will be submitted in late August. At that time, we will have better idea of what those levies will be.
New for next year
Childcare programs – We will have an afterschool program at Ridge View for the 2022-23 school year. The YMCA and United Way are working together to make this a reality.
We will have an early childhood learning center and day care in the Heck School for 2022-23. The YMCA is running this program as well. It will be open to students with children, district employees and (if space is available) community members.
These two childcare programs are self-funded and do not cost the district or taxpayers anything.
To access the above programs, contact the YMCA.
B.O.S.S. – This program is a cooperative between the Chamber of Commerce, community businesses and the district to meet the need for substitutes in schools. Businesses will allow their employees to volunteer or receive the going sub rate to be a substitute in our schools. The training and protocols for the program will be completed later this summer, and be ongoing as needed. If interested, please contact Godfrey Saunders.
Dads on Duty – This program will place parent volunteers in our schools to help personalize and make the school experience a positive one for students. Dads won’t be there to discipline students. However, research tells us that having adults in halls at schools improves student behavior. The training for this program will take place later this summer. If interested, please contact Godfrey Saunders.
Second Resource Officer – The Belgrade Police Department and BSD #44 are looking into the feasibility of hiring a second resource officer. This will help us better meet the needs of our growing community and school district.
This is a lot to digest. But we wanted to keep you as up-to-date as possible. Thank you for your continued support of our students and schools.