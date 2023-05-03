Belgrade (District 44) and Manhattan (District 3) passed their school bond levies Tuesday, while Monforton and Three Forks voters gave a thumbs down to their levy requests.

Belgrade’s Elementary general fund mill levy passed 54% (2,981 votes) to 46% (2,576 votes). That levy is for $208,000 and should cost taxpayers $11.58 per assessed valuation of $300,000.

Tags