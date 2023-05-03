Belgrade (District 44) and Manhattan (District 3) passed their school bond levies Tuesday, while Monforton and Three Forks voters gave a thumbs down to their levy requests.
Belgrade’s Elementary general fund mill levy passed 54% (2,981 votes) to 46% (2,576 votes). That levy is for $208,000 and should cost taxpayers $11.58 per assessed valuation of $300,000.
Its High School general fund levy passed 52% (3,172 votes) to 48% (2,913 votes), a margin of 259 votes. That levy is for $420,000, and should cost $22.83 per assessed valuation of $300,000.
Manhattan passed both general fund and technology levies for both its elementary and high school.
The elementary general fund levy passed 62% (741 votes) to 38% (461 votes). The elementary technology levy passed 59% (706 votes) to 41% (497). The general fund levy is for $44,889 and is projected to cost taxpayers $15.72 per $300,000 assessed valuation. The technology levy for $91,500 should add $32.04 for an assessed valuation of $300,000.
Manhattan’s High School general fund levy passed 56% (1,013 votes) to 44% (799 votes). That $150,293.31 levy should cost $34.37 per $300,000 of assessed valuation. The high school technology levy passed 58% (1,096 votes) to 42% (783 votes). The $30,500 levy will add $7.02 a year to a assessed valuation of $300,000.
“We are grateful and appreciative,” Manhattan School Superintendent Brian Ayers told the Belgrade News Wednesday. “We understand when we ask our community to support our schools that we are asking the community to raise their property taxes.
“We feel very, very blessed to live in a community that supports their schools.” Ayers said that the district blanketed Manhattan in a PR blitz of “community members going door to door ... signs all over the community ... mailers ... parents taking out ads ... using radio stations ... the Belgrade News ...We gave them information, not advocacy.”
It was another story in Monforton, where 53% of its voters said no to a $14.9 million bond request that would have added on to the rural Four Corners school. The levy lost 726 votes to 636.
Monforton Superintendent Darren Strauch said that “Well, we wanted feedback from the community. (The levy) had vocal supporters and the other side had vocal supporters. “In the coming months our board of trustees will have to look at this. The bottom line is this growth is not stopping.
“And I understand. This is the only area where taxpayers can impact what they pay on a yearly basis. They can’t do anything about the grocery store or the gas pump. We will continue offering a great education. We’ll deal with how this impacts us in the short term — we have modular classrooms. And I think we have one or two classrooms we aren’t using.”
It was the same story in Three Forks, where voters said no to two levies that would have raised a total of $674,000 for the school district.
That vote total for the high school general fund levy was was 61 percent against (767 votes) and 39 percent for (494 votes). The elementary levy lost 62 percent (774 votes) to 38 percent (482 votes). The total cost to taxpayers was $103.95 per $300,000 assessed value.
The funds from this Mill Levy would have been used for increased operational costs and to fund new staffing positions. The school recently gbuilt and started using its new 33,000 square foot building.
“We won’t be making staffing cuts,” said Three Forks Superintendent Rhonda Uthlaut, “but we will need to make cuts. We haven’t passed a levy since 2017. At some point Three Forks is going to have to pass a levy, or seriously consider cutting programs.
“We are very responsible with our funding.” Uthlaut quoted figures from the state Office of Public Instruction, that put Three Forks’ per student spending at $9,300, versus $12,000 in the Bozeman School District. “That’s part of our frustration; we are at the bottom on how much we spend per student, and other schools are using almiost 100 percent of what they are allowed. We don’t.”
“We have a new 33,000 square foot building. We have substantial new costs. It’s a shame it didn’t pass,” she said. “This staff at Three Forks? They are great people. We appreciate them. Saying no to a levy is saying no to kids. Our kids should have the same opportunities as kids in neighboring districts. Voters have the right to say no, but you’re saying no to kids. It hurts my heart.”
All these vote totals are unofficial until May 12 when election results are finalized.