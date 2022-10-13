It’s Election Season, so that means it’s “Vandalize A Yard Sign” Season.
Manhattan resident Jennifer Carlson, the Republican incumbent who is running for reelection in House District 69, has been quite vocal on the Manhattan Facebook page about her missing and vandalized yard signs.
She posted Monday that her yard signs of multiple sizes placed in Churchill had been vandalized or stolen as of last Thursday. It had been reported to law enforcement, and she mentioned that it had also happened to her signs in Three Forks. She told the Belgrade News that there’s a reward for the return of her signs, or information leading to who did it.
The reward is “$500 and growing,” Carlson said.
“It’s a commentary that America is great because you have a right to disagree with people,” she added. “Stealing my signs doesn’t exactly hurt me, but it’s your neighbors money. You’re not stealing from me but from all the people who donated money to my campaign.
“Sign stealing isn’t a prank; it’s a crime. And they (signs) are expensive. You don’t have to agree with me, but ... it’s unnerving to have someone in your yard, stealing from you.”
Carlson noted that her signs were stolen from Churchill Equipment, other locations in Churchill and from her own front yard, including a stack of signs she’d left for someone to pick up.
“It’s a bad thing to do.,” she said. “It’s rude. If you know who is doing this, just return them. Put them back.”
She said she’d talked to both Republicans and Democratic candidates in Bozeman, who’d had their signs stolen this year.
“The whole point of the first Amendment is that government can’t persecute me if I disagree with it,” Carlson said. “People should be nicer. What can we do? We have to treat each other better.”
The same thing is happening to her signs in Three Forks, she said.
And, Carlson didn’t know if it was personal or an accident, but the signs in her yard for other Republican candidates? “They were Republican left, and my signs stolen.
“Just sop doing it; tell your friends to stop,” she said. “Give them back. Do the right thing. You know it’s wrong or you wouldn’t have done it in the middle of the night. It’s getting worse — the (lack of) civility. Road rage and social media.”
Carlson joked that if Americans all agreed with each other, “We’d all be English.”
Republican Marla Davis, a first time candidate for the county Clerk and Recorder position, told the Belgrade News that she, too, had had signs “moved and or destroyed.” She said that “the biggest issue with that seems to be around Belgrade and the freeway.”
Davis said she’d had a report of signs vandalized in Bozeman, but hadn’t yet had a chance to check that out.
“I know that the highway department can remove them if they’re installed incorrectly, but I don’t think that’s what’s going on,” Davis said. “I’m a new candidate, but I know the law states that all candidates have a legal right to do so (place their signs). I would appreciate it if people would not move or destroy them.”
Davis said she’d lost three of her larger signs.
Davis said Republican U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke has also had large signs defaced on Springhill Road and along the freeway with orange spray paint saying “Liar.” By deadline, the Belgrade News could not reach Zinke’s campaign for further comment.