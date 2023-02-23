...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Canyon Ferry Area, Madison River Valley, and Ruby Mountains and
Southern Beaverhead Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said Wednesday that he would seek reelection for a fourth, six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
“It's official. I'm running for reelection,” Tester said in a campaign announcement. “Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work.”
Tester, 66, was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He supports abortion rights and is viewed as a Democratic bulwark to keep a majority in the upper federal chamber.
The GOP has some potential challengers for the formidable Tester. That includes Montana U.S. Reps. Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
Tester currently has a $4.5 million campaign war chest for the 2024 race. By comparison, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has a $33.1 million campaign reserve. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, has raised $28.3 million.
Republicans will hope the presidential election will help them overcome Tester’s ability to win as a Democrat in a red-state. Former president Donald Trump won the state over President Joe Biden by 16.4 percentage points in the 2020 election. The state has voted Republican in every presidential race since 1952 — other than 1964 and 1992.