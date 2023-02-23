Another test for Tester

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said Feb. 22 that he will seek a fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate in 2024. “It’s official. I’m running for reelection,” Tester said in a social media announcement. The Montana race could be a key battleground with a number of top Republicans eyeing a challenge of the incumbent Democrat. 

 AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said Wednesday that he would seek reelection for a fourth, six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

“It's official. I'm running for reelection,” Tester said in a campaign announcement. “Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work.”

Tags