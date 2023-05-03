Local taxpayers nixed a $49 million Belgrade pool complex Tuesday, but split their vote and approved the formation of a park district for the town of Belgrade.
The vote results from the May 2 election could make the possibility of a future Belgrade pool complex quite questionable, according to City Manager Neil Cardwell,
“With the Aquatics and Recreation bond failing, there is no current path to purchase the permanent easement on the 80+ acre site,” he told the Belgrade News.
The city was working on a deal with the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) for the land at the corner of Dry Creek and Penwell Bridge roads.
That vote to approve the recreational district — while disapproving the pool complex itself — will still cost taxpayers, who are looking at $1.5 million a year in maintenance costs on the town’s other parks and trails. Taxes work out to about $81 a year per $300,000 of assessed market value.
The recreational district boundaries follow the Belgrade High School District’s, including the town of Belgrade and some county land. Voters on this measure lived in or owned property in the district. The town has a building site at the corner of Dry Creek and Penwell Bridge roads.
As of print deadline, vote totals to create a “Belgrade Regional Park, Trails and Recreation District” were 55% for (3,354 votes) and 45% against (2,730 votes).
Totals for a $49 million bond issue to build the pool complex were 62% against (3,758 votes) and 38% for (2,327 votes).
Jessi McCloud, the president of the nonprofit Belgrade Aquatics Center Foundation was “disappointed” in the results.
“I think it’s easy to look at the small picture when it comes to taxes. Unfortunately, the big picture was not considered by the people who voted it down, and the impact it (a pool complex) would have had on the community.” McCloud said.
The good news was that the Park District passed, she continued. “That allows Belgrade to staff the parks we already have. it’s great it passed, and we needed it. We don’t have a department (and funding) devoted just to parks. Now, we either have to fix the parks or we fix potholes.This special district allows us to fix the trails.”
McCloud said the next step is a special trail and park maintenance board, split 50-50 between city and county residents. “The city is already hitting the ground running with that,” she said. The city will have applications for the new board.
“It was a good day for Belgrade. Three of four (ballot issues, including school levies) passed,” she said.
For six years, McCloud was president of the nonprofit Belgrade Aquatics Foundation, which will now dissolve at the end of the month.
“There’s been four of us for six years and we need a break. We’re just tired. We were hopeful, and we know people support bringing a pool here. Maybe new people will have a different approach,” she said. “Anybody got $50 million to give us?”
Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson said Wednesday that “I think the pool is a big ask. I’m glad the voters supported forming a park district.”
What next? “We’ll discuss that with the aquatics group,” Nelson continued. “Sixty-two percent of the voters were against it. It’s something to be talked about — is it worth bringing up again? And how can we make it more acceptable to the voters?”
City Manager Neil Cardwell echoed Nelson, that the night was a victory for Belgrade, with the passage of its school levies. “We knew that aquatics was going to be a heavy ask and a heavy lift to the community,” he said election night.
He added that it was too soon to speculate whether to pool issue would again be put on the ballot.