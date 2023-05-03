Swimming pool

A new aquatics center was on the ballot in Belgrade for the May 2 election and voters turned down a $49 million plan.

 Rufino Uribe / Wikimedia Commons

Local taxpayers nixed a $49 million Belgrade pool complex Tuesday, but split their vote and approved the formation of a park district for the town of Belgrade.

The vote results from the May 2 election could make the possibility of a future Belgrade pool complex quite questionable, according to City Manager Neil Cardwell,

