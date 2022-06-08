Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, defeated former Republican legislator Bruce Grubbs Tuesday in a primary battle for the Republican nomination for House District 68.
Hinkle, a self-described true conservative, defeated the more moderate Grubbs two years ago.
For a second straight primary election, Hinkle has bested the two-term legislator. Hinkle had 71.8 percent of the vote, while Grubbs captured 28.14 percent.
Hinkle beat Grubbs by 351 votes in their last primary match.
The incumbent ran on a lean platform, focused on pro-life legislation, 2nd Amendment rights and keeping a slim budget.
Hinkle will face Joe Hancock, a Democrat, in November.
In the Republican primary for Senate District 34, former elected official Shelley Vance bested her primary opponent Bryan Haysom. Vance received 70.59 percent of the vote, while Haysom got 29.20 percent.
Vance, who served as Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder for 18 years, previously said she wants to help people navigate the complex structures of government.
Vance has worked in the Montana Legislature’s Legislative Services Division since 2009, when her husband Sen. Gordon Vance was first elected.
Vance will go on to face newcomer Damion Lynn, a Democrat, in November.
The lone Democratic legislative primary was between another pair of newcomers, Alanah Griffith and Michelle Vered, in House District 64.
Griffith won with 73.82 percent of the vote, while Vered had 26.01 percent.
The Big Sky resident previously said she wants to use her background as a lawyer to find common ground and solutions for her potential constituents. One issue Griffith is focused on is affordable housing in her district.
Griffith will face incumbent Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman and Libertarian candidate Doug Campbell in November.