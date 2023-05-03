On Tuesday, Belgrade voters returned its two incumbents to their school trustee seats, reelecting Jessi McCloud and Nicole Blount.
McCloud got 30% of the vote (2,547) and Blount 27% (2,269) in the May 2 election.
Newcomers Rocky A. Smith got 20%( 1,705) and Elissa H. Appling 12% (993). Bill Fraser, who pulled out of the race a month earlier, still got 10% of the vote (860).
McCloud was endorsed by the Belgrade Education Association — the local teachers union.
“My #1 goal is to improve the communication from the district to the community,” she told the Belgrade News. “And, as always, insure the safety for our students and teachers. Make sure we have a thriving learning environment,” and continue the district’s partnership with the trades.
Incumbent Nicole Blount said that “I’m very excited to keep doing what we’ve been doing. I’ll continue the positive direction the district is going. I’m thankful and happy to be back on the board. I really do love this district. And, I would encourage the candidates who didn’t win to still be involved in the schools.”
McCloud and Blount will be sworn in at the May 15 school board meeting.
The Manhattan School District reelected incumbents Ethan Severson to his high school trustee seat, and Mike Swan, running unopposed was elected by acclaim to the elementary seat. Severson was opposed by Melinda Yager, and got 55% (328 votes) to her 44%(261 votes).
Monforton Schools had one school board vacancy, and elected Carrie Wasserburger with 62% (628 votes) to Mike Schure’s 36% (366). Wasserburger is a local attorney; Schure, a professor at Montana State University.
In Three Forks, incumbent Lori Sayers led a pack of five candidates with 29% of the vote (606). Other candidates included Emily Kennedy 21% (449 votes), Lori Van Vleet 19% (398 votes), Travis L. Short 15% ( 315 votes) and Brooke Pestel 15% (312 votes).
