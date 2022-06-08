SENATE DISTRICT 34 – REPUBLICAN

Bryan Donald Haysom 943 – 29.20%

Shelley Vance 2,280 – 70.59%

Write-In Totals 7 – 0.22%

HOUSE DISTRICT 64 — DEMOCRAT

Alanah Griffith 894 – 73.82%

Michelle Vered 315 – 26.01%

Write-In Totals 2 – 0.17%

HOUSE DISTRICT 68 – REPUBLICAN

Bruce Grubbs 504 – 28.14%

Caleb Hinkle 1,286 – 71.70%

Write-In Totals 1 – 0.06%

GALLATIN COUNTY ATTORNEY – DEMOCRAT

Bjorn Boyer 2,837 – 23.24%

Audrey Cromwell 9,321 – 76.37%

Write-In Totals 47 – 0.39%

MEDICAL MARIJUANA EXCISE TAX

FOR 13,803 – 56.46%

AGAINST 10,643 – 43.54%

NON-MEDICAL MARIJUANA EXCISE TAX

FOR 19,062 – 77.49%

AGAINST 5,537 – 22.51%

