SENATE DISTRICT 34 – REPUBLICAN
Bryan Donald Haysom 943 – 29.20%
✔ Shelley Vance 2,280 – 70.59%
Write-In Totals 7 – 0.22%
HOUSE DISTRICT 64 — DEMOCRAT
✔ Alanah Griffith 894 – 73.82%
Michelle Vered 315 – 26.01%
Write-In Totals 2 – 0.17%
HOUSE DISTRICT 68 – REPUBLICAN
Bruce Grubbs 504 – 28.14%
✔ Caleb Hinkle 1,286 – 71.70%
Write-In Totals 1 – 0.06%
GALLATIN COUNTY ATTORNEY – DEMOCRAT
Bjorn Boyer 2,837 – 23.24%
✔ Audrey Cromwell 9,321 – 76.37%
Write-In Totals 47 – 0.39%
MEDICAL MARIJUANA EXCISE TAX
✔ FOR 13,803 – 56.46%
AGAINST 10,643 – 43.54%
NON-MEDICAL MARIJUANA EXCISE TAX
✔ FOR 19,062 – 77.49%
AGAINST 5,537 – 22.51%
