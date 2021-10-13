The makeup of the Belgrade and Three Forks city councils beginning in 2022 is now in the hands of voters.
Longtime Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson is being challenged by Roberta C. Foginthemorning, a 30-year resident of the Gallatin Valley.
Belgrade’s Ward 1 and Ward 3 council seats are being sought by only one candidate each. Renae Mattimoe, who submitted her intent to run as a write-in candidate too late for her name to appear on the ballot, is running in Ward 1. Martha Sellers is the sole candidate running for the Ward 3 seat.
In Manhattan, the races for mayor and two city council seats were canceled, and the sole candidates for each position were appointed by acclamation. Mayor Glen Clements and Councilman Ryan Engbretson will retain their seats, and Joshua Powell will join the body as a new council member.
In Three Forks, Councilwoman Nancy Todd was unchallenged and appointed to retain her seat by acclamation. And, as the Belgrade News reported last week, Randy Johnston will be the city’s new mayor as he was the only candidate who filed for the office.
Three City Council seats are on the General Election ballot. Four candidates have filed, and the top three vote-getters will be seated. Profiles for candidates Alex Blackburn, Brooke A. McLees, and Gene Townsend appear here. George Chancellor did not return a Belgrade News questionnaire prior to press time.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.