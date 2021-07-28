Nobody has stepped up to fill a vacancy on the November election ballot that was created when the sole Ward 1 candidate for Belgrade City Council dropped out of the race a couple of weeks ago.
As of Wednesday, no citizen had filed a necessary declaration of intent to run as a write-in candidate for the seat, which is being vacated at the end of the year by current Councilman Ken Smith. The regular candidate filing period for municipal candidates ended June 21.
Richard Dicks Jr. filed as a candidate for the Ward 1 seat on June 1 but withdrew his candidacy on July 13. Gallatin County Election Manager Casey Hayes said this week that would-be candidates have until Aug. 30 to file declarations of intent to run on the write-in ballot.
Contrary to popular belief, Hayes added, write-in votes are only tallied for declared write-in candidates.
Hayes said that if nobody runs for the office, the council seat will be filled by appointment for a full four-year term. Ward 1 covers the northwest part of the city.
So far, two municipal races in Belgrade remain contested. Longtime Mayor Russ Nelson has filed for re-election and he is being challenged by Roberta C. Foginthemorning. In Ward 2, Eric Reinhardt is running against incumbent Councilwoman Kristine Menicucci.
In addition to Smith, Brad Cooper in Ward 3 did not file for re-election. Martha Sellers is the only person who has filed as a candidate in the Ward 3 race.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the municipal election is Aug. 9.
