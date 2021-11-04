Gallatin County voters approved a $29 million bond to build a new courts facility to replace the aging Law and Justice Center.
Final, unofficial election results show 55 percent of county voters supported the bond while roughly 45 percent voted no.
“We were going to be in a really hard spot,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown on Tuesday evening. “We were going to have some really hard conversations tomorrow if this didn’t pass.”
Brown said the building design team planned to meet Wednesday morning to get construction plans in motion for the 57,000-square-foot, single-story building. Construction on the new courts facility could begin by February of next year.
Property taxes for Gallatin County residents will increase with the passage of the bond. For example, taxpayers in the county with a $500,000 assessed home value will pay an additional $32.50 on their tax bills.
Brown said that he heard “loud and clear” from constituents about what he called “tax fatigue” from the slew of bond questions that have appeared over the years.
“This isn’t some kind of vindication that tax fatigue isn’t valid,” Brown said.
The bond needed a ballot return rate of 40 percent to pass by a simple majority, according to state law. Turnout passed that mark, with roughly 44 percent of the 75,000 ballots sent out to voters for this election returned.
The entire project comes at a cost of roughly $38 million. The difference could be made up with about $4 million from the county’s capital projects fund and up to $5 million from selling the bond’s premium on the open market through a partnership with financial firm D.A. Davidson.
Gallatin County, along with the political action committee Jobs & Justice for Gallatin, have spent a combined $150,000 on education advertising campaigns on the bond. The county spent roughly $81,000 on its campaign, with the money coming from the capital projects fund, which is funded through property taxes.
The need for a new building stems from a few different places. A fourth district court judge is slated to arrive in early January, and the Law and Justice Center does not have a courtroom for that judge.
Then there are the issues of space and safety.
The county purchased the Zero In shooting range last year for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to open up space in the Law and Justice Center. Members of the Bozeman Police Department, along with the municipal courts, could move out of the building by June 2022, when the Public Safety Center is scheduled to be finished.
But more space in the 60-year-old building does not solve its structural issues, with reports from 2017 and 1998 indicating that the building could be compromised by an earthquake, and that it is not up to code.
Three different versions of this bond have failed in previous elections.
The first time it appeared on the ballot was in 2014 for a city-only project as both a bond and mill levy. More than 50 percent of voters rejected the pair of questions. The question returned in 2016 as a joint city-county project, and again a majority of voters turned down the bond and mill levy duo.
After the city passed a bond to build the new Public Safety Center in 2018, the county went to voters with a request for a county-only building in 2019. That bond failed too, with 55 percent of voters rejecting it.