Based in Manhattan, the Gallatin Conservation District is a subdivision of state government and receives most funds through a county tax assessment on real property. The district administers the Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, provides youth and adult education opportunities, sponsors grants, provides assistance to small acreage landowners, conducts a cost share program for landowners, and partners with other agencies on natural resource-based projects.

A non-paid elected board of five supervisors and two appointed urban supervisors governs district business, the GCD covers all portions of the county except the major portions of the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman. Three supervisor positions are up for re-election this year. Current supervisors up for re-election include Loren Blanksma, Sherwin Leep, and Jason Camp.

