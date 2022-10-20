THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
Based in Manhattan, the Gallatin Conservation District is a subdivision of state government and receives most funds through a county tax assessment on real property. The district administers the Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, provides youth and adult education opportunities, sponsors grants, provides assistance to small acreage landowners, conducts a cost share program for landowners, and partners with other agencies on natural resource-based projects.
A non-paid elected board of five supervisors and two appointed urban supervisors governs district business, the GCD covers all portions of the county except the major portions of the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman. Three supervisor positions are up for re-election this year. Current supervisors up for re-election include Loren Blanksma, Sherwin Leep, and Jason Camp.
Loren Blanksma (Current Chairman)As a fourth-generation Montana farmer/rancher, the value of agricultural land conservation has been important to Loren since a young age. His family provided him with a deep history entrenched in agriculture from both parents. Loren raises wheat, barley, alfalfa, peas, and commercial black angus on his farm. He previously served on the Gallatin County Planning Board as a representative of the Gallatin Conservation District for seven years and this made him realize the complexities between urban development and agricultural operations. Since his time on the Gallatin County Planning Board, ending in 2018, he has been honored to serve as a Supervisor of the Gallatin Conservation District.
Sherwin Leep
(Currently serving)Sherwin was born and raised in the Gallatin Valley and attended both Calvin College in Michigan and Montana State University. He and his brother operate a 2nd generation irrigated farm of 5500 acres raising hard red spring wheat, malting barley, and all classes of hay. Sherwin treasures the agricultural heritage in the Gallatin Valley and continually strives to find ways to perpetuate that legacy. It is one of the main reasons he entered several of his family farms into permanent conservation easements, and why he has spent the last 36+ years serving as a Conservation District Supervisor. As you consider who would be best suited to serve in this position, may he suggest that an agricultural perspective is still important in the work of the District…. as well as someone who has historic context from long-term service in the District. If re-elected Sherwin would be honored to continue serving in that capacity.
Jason Camp
(Currently serving)Jason is a lifelong resident of the Gallatin Valley and a fourth generation farmer. Jason currently operates the same farm his grandfather started in 1940 raising small grains and cattle north of Belgrade. In the year 2000, Jason made the transition to no-till farming to protect water quality and to conserve soil moisture.
Jason and his wife, Jodi, were given the “Outstanding Conservationist” award by the Gallatin Conservation District. Jason served on the Gallatin Beef Producers board for several years and also served as a director for the Montana Stockgrowers Association. In 2005, Jason and Jodi were awarded the “Outstanding Junior Farmer/Rancher’’ of the year. He is passionate about conserving the agricultural heritage in Gallatin County.
Tony ThatcherTony is truly excited for this opportunity to bring his 27 years of living and working on land and water issues in Bozeman, Gallatin County, and the West to the Gallatin Conservation District Board. Tony has worked in the private sector as a natural resource consultant, specializing in applying modern mapping and analysis techniques to managing land and water. He holds a master’s degree in geography from Oregon State University (1995), focusing on spatial analysis and geomorphic processes. In 1997 he co-founded DTM Consulting and for the last 25 years Tony has been working with ranchers, agencies, private landowners, developers, local governments, and conservation districts to make land use decisions throughout Montana and the West. Tony is excited for this opportunity to continue serving the community.
Sarah Washko
As a water resource specialist, Sarah has lived her life in and around water. Even in her personal life she cannot seem to get away from water. In her spare time, she is a swim coach, an avid paddler, and an aspiring angler. With a M.S in Civil Engineering and a Bachelors in Geoscience, Sarah brings a well-rounded perspective to the table. For the last decade, both in her career and as a volunteer, Sarah has devoted her time to supporting solutions to solve water resource challenges. Volunteering and working with watershed groups, state and federal organizations and landowners, has instilled an appreciation for the obstacles and triumphs of urban and rural watershed management as well as a fluency in water quantity and quality. Currently she works as a Water Rights Research Associate and GIS Technician. She is interested in community based and community driven solutions.