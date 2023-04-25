NRA Convention Trump

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd during the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Michael Conroy

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 run for the White House.

Daines is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2024 election cycle — a key GOP campaign group.

