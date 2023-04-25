U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 run for the White House.
Daines is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2024 election cycle — a key GOP campaign group.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 run for the White House.
Daines is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2024 election cycle — a key GOP campaign group.
Daines, who is from Belgrade, announced his endorsement on a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr.
The Montana Republican cited tax cuts passed during Trump’s term in office as well as the appointment of conservative judges in announcing his presidential endorsement Monday.
“We transformed the courts — the Supreme Court, the circuit courts,” Daines told Trump Jr.
Trump appointed three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court (Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch) who were able to shift the court on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade.
Daines voiced support for Trump’s border wall with Mexico and faulted President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term, on foreign policy.
Daines criticized Biden for not quickly shooting down a Chinese spy balloon that flew over Montana and other U.S. states earlier this year. The U.S. administration waited until the surveillance airship — which traversed Aleutian Islands as well as several states — made it to the Atlantic coast before shooting down off South Carolina.
Trump is looking to pick up early endorsements in the 2024 race with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighing a run and other candidates — including Nikki Haley who is the former South Carolina governor and served as United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration.
Biden currently faces Democratic challenges Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.
Montana will be a focus of the 2024 election with Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is seeking a fourth, six-year term.
Abortion rights will be a key issue in the Montana Senate and other contests along with inflation and the economy. Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York over alleged false business filings to cover up alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormie Daniels and others. Trump denies wrongdoing.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.