BOZEMAN – The third in a series of four Congressional primary debates on Friday, May 6, will continue to focus on agricultural and rural issues as District 1 democratic candidates take the stage.
Cora Neumann, Monica Tranel and Tom Winter will debate beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Montana State University’s Inspiration Hall. The event is open to the public and will be televised live on SWX and rebroadcasted on Cowles’ media affiliates ABC FOX and NBC in Montana and broadcast on Northern Ag Network’s affiliate radio stations.
The debate is co-sponsored by Montana Farmers Union, United States Cattlemen’s Association, the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and the Northern Plains Resource Council.
Not only is the election important in that it will mark the first time in several decades that Montana has held two U.S. House seats, but in that the representatives will be charged will crafting a new Farm Bill.
Debates already held for District 2 candidates illustrated issues important to Montana’s No. 1 industry – such as market consolidation, truth in labeling, and access to health care – are important to all Montanans.
“The challenges that farmers and ranchers face continue to be important to the health of our rural communities, and these debates provide an opportunity for all Montanans to hear first-hand where candidates stand,” MFU President Walter Schweitzer said.
A no-host gathering immediately following the debate at 8:30 p.m. at Spectators Bar & Grill will provide Friday’s attendees an opportunity to continue the conversation and connect with MFU members and staff.