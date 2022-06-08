HELENA (AP) — Montana’s lone congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term Tuesday as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state’s newly created second seat in the U.S. House.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale easily fended off three Republican primary challengers, while former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was locked in a tight primary race for the other seat with former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski of Kalispell. Counting issues have delayed determination of a final result. (See related story.)
On the Democratic side, Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel won the western district primary over public health advocate Cora Neumann and former state Rep. Tom Winter.
In the state’s eastern other district, Rosendale, who has Trump’s endorsement, will face Billings councilmember Penny Ronning, a Democrat, in the general election.
Rosendale, who was in Washington, D.C., said it was an honor to be nominated to run for a second term and said the economy is the main issue he’s hearing about from constituents.
“It’s the kitchen table. It’s the inflation, the cost of everything going up, the supply chain problems that are affecting everything from the grocery store to the manufacturer located in the industrial park and then the cost of fuel,” he said.
The problems, Rosendale said, can be traced back to overspending by President Joe Biden’s administration, COVID-19 related mandates that kept people from working freely and the administration shutting down oil and gas leasing.