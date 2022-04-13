Ballots will arrive in mailboxes any day for school district elections across the west valley. Depending on where you live, these are the issues and candidates for you to consider.
SCHOOL BOARDS: In addition to the candidates profiled on these pages, Amsterdam and Gallatin Gateway districts have open seats on their boards; however, there are not enough candidates for those races to be contested, so the candidates will be seated by acclamation.
• Incumbent Ryan Mattick will retain his seat in Amsterdam. Newcomer Alana Edwards will fill the second seat.
• Newcomer Tim Melton will fill the open seat in Gallatin Gateway.
• Two candidates, Wesley D. Crittenden and Brooke Leugers, are vying for one open school board seat in Willow Creek. Neither candidate responded to requests for information from the Belgrade News before press time, so their profiles do not appear in this edition.
• Due to a clerical error, the Belgrade News failed to contact one of the two candidates for a single open seat in Springhill in time to meet press deadlines. The Belgrade News will publish profiles of candidates Edward C. Bryan and Randi Wytcherley in next week’s (April 21) edition.
BELGRADE LAND PURCHASE
In Belgrade, voters will decide whether to authorize the school district to purchase about 60 acres of DNRC-owned property located at Thorpe and Frank roads for $6 million. The district has been searching for property for future school development for some time amid while prices continued to escalate. District officials say the $100,000 per acre price tag for this property is considerably less than that being asked for other land the district has investigated. Voters will not be asked to approve additional taxation for the purchase; instead, if the ballot measure is approve, the purchase will be financed with leftover funds from a bond issue passed in 2019.
MANHATTAN HIGH SCHOOL LEVY
Manhattan voters will consider a request to increase the high school district operations levy by $158,412, or approximately 9.28 mills. Passage of the proposal would increase annual taxes on a home with an assessed market value of $100,000 by approximately $12.53 per year and on a home with an assessed market value of $200,000 by approximately $25.06 per year.
THREE FORKS OPERATIONAL LEVIES
The Three Forks School District is asking voters to approve increases for elementary and high school operations levies.
- In the elementary district, the requested increase is $398,350 per year, or approximately 29.40 mills. Passage of the proposal would increase annual taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by approximately $39.70 and on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $79.39.
- For the high school district, the requested increase is $241,650 per year, or approximately 18.11 mills. Passage of the proposal would increase the annual taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by approximately $24.45 and on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $48.90.
GALLATIN GATEWAY BUILDING RESERVE LEVY
Voters in Gallatin Gateway School District will consider an additional $60,000 levy each year for five years, amounting to $300,000 and approximately 6.85 mills, for the Building Reserve Fund. Passage of the proposal would increase annual taxes on a home with an assessed market value of $100,000 by approximately $3.85 and on a home with an assessed market value of $200,000 by approximately $7.71. This levy will replace a five-year, $175,000 ($35,000 per year) levy that expires on June 30, 2022.
WILLOW CREEK GENERAL FUND LEVY
Trustees in Willow Creek are seeking a levy increase for the general fund in the amount of $3,482.67, or approximately 1.75 mills, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the district. Passage of this proposal would increase the taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by approximately $ 2.36 and on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $4.73.