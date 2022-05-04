Voters this week authorized the Belgrade School District to execute the purchase of 60 acres of land for two new schools for $6 million – a relative bargain in the Gallatin Valley, where the price of acreage has skyrocketed in value well beyond the $100,000 per acre price of the parcel.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders, who has been searching for suitable land for three years since voters approved a bond issue that included funding to purchase an additional school site, said Wednesday he is “extremely grateful that the community recognized our need to purchase property for schools.
“It’s unfortunate that the economic situation is what it is in our county, but I think it (the vote) says a lot about the support we have from the community for our school district,” he said. “We were fortunate to find this piece (which is owned by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation). The private pieces we’ve looked at have not been attainable for the district.”
While voters were not asked to come up with additional money for this land purchase, district administrators admit the dollars that will be used to buy it will no longer stretch as far as expected back in 2019. Then, voters approved the $48 million bond intended to cover the purchase of the Story Creek Elementary School site on Bolinger Road and construction of that school, in addition to the purchase of acreage for a new elementary and middle school south of Interstate 90. But the price of real estate isn’t the only thing that has shot up since then.
“The voters extended monies to us to build that second school,” Saunders told the Belgrade News in March. “At the time, everyone felt that $225 per square foot would be good for at least five years, but as soon as we started to build Story Creek, that went out the window.”
In a memo to the community earlier this spring, Saunders stated, “We will have to promote another bond to add to what we have left to complete the next school. We will use the recent demographic study and impact statements that we prepared for every proposed subdivision over the last three years to help us prepare a timeline for the next school and running the next bond initiative.”
On Wednesday, Saunders said that if updated demographic data still supports building “an elementary school, that’s what we’re going to do" first.
“We’ve got to start looking forward to the next 10 to 20 years, so hopefully we can get a plan in place,” he said. “We will rise to the occasion and do what we need to do and what’s best for our students and community and staff.”
Manhattan
It appears that the rising cost of living may have influenced voters in the districts west of Belgrade on Tuesday.
For the third year in a row, Manhattan voters turned down a request for an operations levy in the high school district. Superintendent Brian Ayers said Wednesday, “The shortfall in the high school district is $213,000. Even if the levy had passed, we still would have had a shortfall (of about $50,000), but it would have been more manageable.
The high school district shortfall combined with a $100,000 anticipated shortfall in the elementary district budget means that “the district is faced with some very difficult decisions.”
Ayers said trustees opted not to ask for an elementary district levy because they didn’t want to overwhelm voters and they felt the needs of the high school district were more acute. The new, combined budget shortfall is severe.
“The district will exhaust remaining ESSER (COVID relief) funds for next year to balance the high school and elementary general fund budgets,” Ayers said. “The important note is that ESSER funds may only be used to prepare for, prevent or respond to COVID, so we’re limited in how we can use them.
“We definitely will be looking at potential cuts to staffing and programs in both districts,” he added.
Ayers said the district will first consider whether positions absolutely need to be filled when current employees leave – a difficult prospect to contemplate as the district is already struggling to recruit and retain teachers and staff due to the high cost of living in the valley.
He cited possible scaling down of middle school sports programs as an example of a program cut.
Despite the disappointment, Ayers said, “We’ll continue to do the very best we can for our kids. We’ve always been a district that has operated with very limited resources.”
Three Forks
Voters defeated two levies in Three Forks on Tuesday – a $398,350 annual levy in the elementary district and a $241,650 annual levy in the high school district.
Prior to the election, administrators made the case that the money is needed to support additional operational expenses in the newly expanded school building as well as hire new staff and support cost-of-living wage increases for existing staff. And Superintendent Rhonda Uthlaut put forth information showing that Three Forks levies the lowest allowable percentage of local funds of all neighboring districts.
On Wednesday, Uthlaut attributed the levies’ failure in large part to current economic conditions.
“I think the crunch everyone is feeling is shown in how this turned out,” she said. “Obviously we are disappointed with the ending result, but I think our message is we do feel the support of our community and will continue to be responsible stewards of our taxpayer dollars.”
Uthlaut said it is too early to say whether any staff or program reductions will be necessary, and she said she is concerned with the inability of Three Forks to offer better compensation to fill critical positions already.
“It’s difficult to stay competitive with neighboring districts as far as attracting staff – that has been our biggest concern,” she said.
“Of course I was hoping it would turn out better,” Uthlaut said of the election. “I also respect and understand we’ve got people in this community struggling to keep their own families afloat – hopefully we’ll find ourselves in better situation next year as far the community being able to support it.”
She added that, “In my heart I want to be able to support our staff – when you’re looking at a young person out of college, just starting out life and looking for a place to live and maybe start a family, they can’t do it on $34,000.”
All three superintendents said they worked hard to educate voters about their respective districts’ needs and they said they would like to hear the concerns of voters who didn’t support the ballot initiatives.
They also noted that the voters’ decision to return incumbent trustees to their respective boards in all three districts indicates that voters are generally pleased with how school business is being managed. All praised the quality of all the candidates who filed for trustee positions.
In Belgrade, incumbents Holly Murray and Steve Garvert will retain their seats. Brian Heck will fill the seat being vacated by retiring trustee Dee Batey.
In Manhattan, newcomer Bernadette McCrory failed to unseat incumbent trustees Brand Robinson and Robert Brownell, who will keep their seats on the board; similarly, challenger Emily Kennedy did not prevail over incumbent Christian Potts in Three Forks.