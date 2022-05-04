Belgrade School Site Selection

• FOR … 2,878

AGAINST … 1,257

Gallatin Gateway Building Reserve Levy

• FOR … 310

AGAINST … 217

Manhattan General Fund High School Levy

FOR … 693

• AGAINST … 847

Three Forks General Fund Elementary Levy

FOR … 410

• AGAINST … 697

Three Forks General Fund High School Levy

FOR … 404

• AGAINST … 700

Springhill General Fund Levy

• FOR … 49

AGAINST … 15

Willow Creek General Fund Levy

• FOR … 55

AGAINST … 46