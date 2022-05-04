Belgrade (vote for 3)

Vivian Crouse … 594

• Steve Garvert … 2,312

• Brian Heck … 2,164

Shayla Mills … 1,997

Gabi Murillo … 756

• Holly Murray … 2,189

Write-In … 81

Manhattan (vote for 2)

Robert Brownell … 671

Bernadette McCrory … 267

Brand Robinson … 680

Write-In … 26

Springhill (vote for 1)

• Randi Wytcherly … 34

Edward C. Bryan … 33

Three Forks (vote for 1)

Emily Kennedy … 397

• Christian Potts … 557

Willow Creek (vote for 1)

Wesley D. Crittenden … 44

  • Brooke Leugers … 60

