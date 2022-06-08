DEMOCRAT U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 1ST DISTRICT

Cora Neumann — 14,440 — 27%

X Monica Tranel — 34,858 — 65%

Tom Winter — 4,335 — 8.1%

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 1ST DISTRICT

Mitch Heuer — 1,834 — 2.3%

Matt Jette — 4,686 — 5.9%

Al ‘Doc’ Olszewski — 31,823 — 40%

Mary Todd — 8,328 — 10,5%

Ryan K. Zinke — 32,950 — 41.4%

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2ND DISTRICT

Kyle Austin — 11,740 — 12.3%

James Boyette — 3,593 — 5.9%

Matt Rosendale — 72,271 — 75.7%

Charles Walkingchild — 5,808 — 6.1%

LIBERTARIAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2ND DISTRICT

Sam Ranking — 923 — 44%

Samuel Thomas — 533 — 25%

Roger Roots — 501 — 24%

MONTANA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE 1

X Bill D’Alton — 56,121 — 24%

X Jim Rice — 181,690 — 76%

MONTANA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE 2

X James Brown — 92,211 — 36%

X Ingrid Gustafson — 121,798 — 48%

Michael F. McMahon — 39,393 — 16%

