The 11th annual Digger Days event returned to Dollar Drive in Belgrade on Saturday, and all throughout the day, kids climbed up sandpits and hopped into cranes, excavators, dump trucks and more.

An open lot beneath the backdrop of the Bridgers came alive with the beep-beep of horns honking and the whir of heavy equipment moving. Children raced around with buckets in their hands and multi-colored hard hats on their heads.

