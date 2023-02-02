Biden

 John Minchillo

The FBI seized handwritten notes and other materials from U.S. President Joe Biden’s beach home in Delaware Wednesday in a 3.5-hour search.

Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer released a statement on the search of Biden’s $2.75 Rehoboth Beach home saying no classified documents had been found as part of the search.

