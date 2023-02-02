President Joe Biden speaks at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Biden is traveling to New York City to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The FBI seized handwritten notes and other materials from U.S. President Joe Biden’s beach home in Delaware Wednesday in a 3.5-hour search.
Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer released a statement on the search of Biden’s $2.75 Rehoboth Beach home saying no classified documents had been found as part of the search.
But FBI agents took handwritten notes from Biden’s beach home as part of an investigation into the classified documents found at the president’s $2 million home in Wilmington, Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center.
Bauer said notes and notebooks were also taken during an FBI search of Biden’s Wilmington house.
“Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president,” Bauer said in a statement.
The White House continues to come under pressure and scrutiny for piecemeal, delayed and post-election public disclosures of classified documents found first in November at Washington think tank’s offices.
The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in November, which was not disclosed by the White House.
Federal agents raided former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Florida estate last year seizing classified documents.
Special federal counsels have been appointed by the U.S. Justice Department to investigate both Biden and Trump on their possession of classified documents.
Former vice president Mike Pence also found classified documents in his Indiana home also sparking an FBI visit.