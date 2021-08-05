A few hundred line dancers and a cow-centric movie at the "Pasture Drive-In" are the latest additions to the 35th Annual Manhattan Potato Festival slated for Aug. 21.
In fact, it is officially the "1st Annual Spud Fest Hoedown at the Pasture Drive-In: Dancing In The Dirt." The dancing – both line and swing – will be led by the Outlaw Country Dancers. It's a family event with no alcohol.
There also "might" be a 5K Spud Run preceding the festival parade at 7:30 a.m., but as of press time, Volunteer Coordinator Lori Myers had yet to nail down the details. But plenty of things are for sure: As the official T-shirt states, “You Can’t Keep A Good Spud Down.”
The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Manhattan's Main Street. And you can count on the annual Manhattan Fireman's Pancake Breakfast from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. (or until the food is gone).
One change to this year's Potato Festival is that local potato farmers are encouraged to bring their spuds to a Festival farmers' market.
"It's all about them; we wouldn't have a potato festival without the local potato farmers," explained Myers.
And for all the T-shirt collectors out in the Gallatin Valley, both 5K Spud Run (if it happens) and the Potato Festival shirts will be available for purchase.
In addition to the usual festival activities, a few hundred line dancers are expected to perform at the "Pasture Drive-In" from 7-9:30 p.m. at Little Camp Creek in Manhattan.
"We'll have line dancing and swing until 9:30 and then a movie," Myers said. The Pasture Drive-In will show “Home on the Range,” a Disney animated Western about three mismatched cows who have to catch a rustler to save their farm.
"People are coming out of the woodwork to help us," Myers said.
The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce has sponsored this local festival for years but declined to do so this year.
It did, however, keep the Classic Car Show, which used to be a part of the Potato Festival. The chamber will host that event, along with "Family Farm Fun," the week before the Potato Festival on Aug. 14.
"Any antique cars that still want to come to the Potato Festival on Aug. 21, we'd love to have you," Myers added.
Kenyon-Noble is on board as a sponsor, Myers said, and plans to donate either a grill or patio furniture.
The Chord Rustlers have formed a casual partnership with the Manhattan Senior Center and will use the center’s kitchen to make and sell their famed "Tater Pigs," Myers said.
Local 4-Hers also will be on hand with a "hamburger and hot dog” concession lunch plate. They plan feed 1,000 people.
Myers added that Dry Creek Church will sell its "Corkscrew Potatoes" at the Spud Fest.
Both local Democrats and Republicans plan to be in the parade, she said, and the Democrats are actively looking for donkeys to borrow for the day. Republicans may be looking for loaner elephants, but we have a feeling the donkeys will be easier to come by.
For more information, go to the Manhattan Potato Festival's Facebook page. You can also e-mail SpudFest2021@Yahoo.com.