When Belgrade’s historic red grain elevator burned down Feb. 4, it was a permanent loss to the town.
And it was a personal tragedy for Dry Creek resident Wally Brownell, 81.
In 1973, Brownell bought and then moved the grain elevator from its place west of mile marker 7 on Springhill Road, off of Rector and Hamilton roads. (For historical purists, it was Rector Lane at the time.)
Brownell remembers it being quite the chore – and quite the public spectacle. People and vehicles lined the route to watch the tall, red grain elevator oh-so-slowly crawl down the road to Belgrade, four days away.
Brownell and Richardson Thompson had partnered up to start the Independent Grain Co. in Belgrade, and this would be their elevator. Brownell’s memory is that it was still on railroad property when they bought it.
It took a Butte contractor two weeks to jack it up off its foundation and position it on eight dollies, four on each side. It took four days to slowly drive to Belgrade, and he still remembers the route:
“It was a quarter mile off Hamilton Road, then east to Rector Road, north on Springhill up to Reese Creek. Head west, a bad corner. Hit Dry Creek Road to Weaver Road to Bolinger Road. Then the Frontage Road, which at that time was U.S. 10, then Jackrabbit. That took four days. You couldn’t do that now, I don’t think, with all the people and all the rules.”
That route was picked for its scarcity of power lines and sharp curves, Brownell said. Scarcity doesn’t mean no curves, though – he remembers one curve in Reese Creek around which it took him an entire day to slowly maneuver.
Gallatin Farmers Avenue, which now bisects that block behind Rocky Mountain Supply on the way to the elevator, didn’t then exist.
“There was just a little trail through there then” Brownell remembers.
He and Thompson eventually they sold Independent Grain Co. to Dean Stout, who ran it until 1991, when Columbia Grain bought the elevator.
Brownell remembers the joke they all had to hear when they first started Independent Grain Co.
“The Peavey Grain guys said we looked like the Jolly Green Giant’s red s---house,” he said. And he reminisced that moving it had been quite a feat.
“It took us a good two weeks, with the crew out of Butte, jacked it up. Tied it down real good. It was top-heavy.”
He said this elevator burning down “is like losing an old friend. A lot of feelings when this happened. Like a longtime friend’s death.
“This is a heck of a loss to Columbia Grain, and a loss to the local ag community,” Brownell added. “The agricultural community has already taken a hit in the last few years, and now this.”
Does Brownell think Columbia Grains will rebuild in Belgrade?
“I almost bet they don’t,’ he replied. “It’s bad; that’s just my take on it. Farmers are already hauling their grain to Butte, to the Circle S in Logan. Columbia Grains may decide they don’t need this small elevator here in Belgrade.”
Various sources differ by a few years, but it seems the Springhill elevator was built in 1912, probably by the Montana Elevator Company, which also built the Accola elevator in 1914 on the northern end of the Gallatin Valley. Brownell’s memory is that it was served by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad owned the line, which ran from Belgrade to Menard. That line was purchased in 1919 by the Milwaukee Road, and the spur line was called the “Turkey Red.” (Milwaukee officially abandoned 2,000 miles of the line in 1980, due to financial troubles ending in bankruptcy. That was most of its national track west of Miles City, the so-called “Pacific Extension.” It was the single largest rail abandonment in American history.)
Milwaukee used the Turkey Red spur line until around 1978, with the Springhill elevator still in use until “about 1973. That’s about 60 years.
“That’s a good run,” he said.
Bozeman publishers Bruce and Barb Selyem have written two books on old-time grain elevators, and Bruce told the Belgrade News “First of all, this is just too bad. These elevators are older than our grandparents and they had a lot of stories in them.
“A lot of people have good memories of hauling grain, of meeting for coffee. It had a new life, and now it’s gone,” he said. “It’s unfortunately not that uncommon.”
In fact, three of the four wooden grain elevators in Denton burned down a few months ago, when a fire swept through most of the northcentral Montana town.
“And, all four of Outlook’s grain elevators burned down. A train sparked a grass fire, and they’re all gone,” he said. That Nov. 2, 1999, fire also destroyed much of Outlook.
Wooden elevators were always a hypothetical fire risk, Selyem added.
“Concrete elevators came in the 1920s, they started building them more frequently. It was for fire prevention. Someone in Minnesota came up with the idea in the U.S.”
Brick also was used, but “there weren’t that many brick silos. There’s one still standing in North Dakota. It’s for fire prevention. But, when grain dust explodes, it doesn’t matter what the silo is built of.”
The Springhill grain elevator was one of a string built along the Milwaukee Road’s spur line from the Bozeman Stockyards north to Menard. Until this fire it was one of three still standing, although it had been moved from the rail line.
The two most northern stops on the Turkey Red, Accola and Menard, still have their standing grain elevators, although they are no longer tied to a rail line. The Menard elevator was bought by the late Frank DeHaan and is still used by his family. Out in the Horseshoe Hills, the old Accola granary sits on property owned by the Biggs family.
There were 13 stops – a combination of sidings and full-fledged grain elevators – from the Bozeman Stockyards to Menard. Springhill’s elevator was the sixth stop north from the Stockyards. Brownell still has a piece of paper on which his mother sketched out the names of the sidings and elevators along the Turkey Red spur line.
“There was a siding near the Dry Creek Church, Edilou, and there’s a plaque in the road, put up about a year ago,” he added.
Gertrude Stein once wrote, “In the United States there is more space where nobody is than where anybody is.”
In the midst of all that space, it’s not rare in this corner of Montana to have the exact same view our ancestors saw. It’s just that, as of last week, a piece of what our ancestors saw every day is now gone. forever.
Grain elevators were once the sign that “here is a town.” It meant working people lived there, and farmers produced enough of a crop that the railroads believed it was financially feasible to continue a rail line. And the wooden grain elevators would follow.
In Montana in the early 1980s, it was the beginning of the end for many small rural farm towns when Burlington Northern started running 120-car trains. Not every small town elevator and track could accommodate them.
The first thing I thought of last week with the news that the old Independent Grain Co. elevator in Belgrade was burning? That my granddad Jap McGuire had hauled grain to both of its locations: first, at the Springhill elevator along the Turkey Red spur line, and decades later in town to its incarnation as Belgrade’s Independent Grain Co. elevator, and that my folks, Bob and Emma Davis, would have been customers at Columbia Grain.
Sigh.