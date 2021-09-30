Manhattan author Katie Powner’s newest book “A Flicker of Light” is a work of fiction, but she drew inspiration from her past two decades living in Montana and her own familial relationships to craft an intergenerational tale of the Jensen family.
The Belgrade News recently chatted with Powner to discuss her writing process, the challenges of creating a fictional town in the very real Gallatin Valley, the book she wishes she’d written and more ahead of the novel’s release.
Q: How would you describe your newest novel “A Flicker of Light?”
Katie Powner: “A Flicker of Light” is a small-town story about three generations of one family who must learn that true strength comes from leaning on each other when trials come.
Q: How did you choose the title, and what significance does that name hold?
KP: The title comes from a legend that’s part of the story, and the legend is actually a story that my grandma used to tell me when I was little. Her house overlooked the Cascade Mountains, and when the sun would set it would reflect off an old forest service cabin up on the mountain and there’d be a flicker of light from the sun. And she would tell us that it was a miner flicking on his headlamp so he could search for treasure. When we were little, we thought that was so cool.
She’s passed away now, but she was kind of the storyteller in our family and she’s where I got my love of reading and writing from, and I wanted to incorporate that story into the novel. So the flicker of light comes from that story she used to tell me.
Q: Your first novel “The Sowing Season” was published in 2020. What did you learn from that experience that informed the writing of “A Flicker of Light?”
KP: Interestingly enough, the way that publishing works, I had finished “A Flicker of Light’’ before “A Sowing Season” was released. So it’s kind of a funny thing that as I was writing it, I still, at that point, didn’t have a book released.
I’m always a year ahead of where the publishers are, so I wouldn’t say that the release impacted the writing of “A Flicker of Light.” But I had gone through the editorial and revisions at that point, so I learned a lot about cutting things out when I would get feedback from my editors for the other story and think what could be taken out. You almost never have to go back and add more – it’s almost always taking it out.
Q: What is your writing process like?
KP: “A Flicker of Light’ is my second published book, but actually my sixth finished book. My first four that I wrote got rejected. But for all those seven, actually eight now, I’ve had the same process.
Every time I would have an idea and I would mull it over for about a month, and then I would write an outline kind of a chapter by chapter, real skeletal outline. Just the bare bones to see where I was going so I’d have something to start with and know where I was headed. Then I’ll write a first draft which usually takes three to four months to complete. And I’ll take about a month to go back and revise it and look for holes and inconsistencies. I read back through several times, fix obvious issues, and write myself lots of notes and questions. Then I’ll do a second draft and send my second draft out to some readers to get some feedback. Then, based on their feedback, I’ll do a third draft, and the third draft gets sent to my agent and she’ll read it and give me more feedback. So then I’ll do one more draft based on that feedback. That’s when I submit it to my publisher.
Usually it takes eight to 10 months total.
Q: As you mentioned, this book features three generations of the same family. Why were those familial relationships a subject you were interested in exploring?
KP: I think that family relationships are so important to who we are, and I have a lot of really good family relationships myself. And specifically intergenerational relationships, (the three different characters in the novel are in their 20, 40s and 60s) that intergenerational interaction I’ve always found really interesting. I think a lot of people spend so much time with their peers and not a lot of time with different generations, but they have so much to learn from each other.
Q: Why is Montana a setting that you’ve continually utilized?
KP: I’ve lived here in Montana for almost 20 years, and I consider it my home and think it’s such a wonderful place. “A Flicker of Light’’ is specifically set in Gallatin Valley, but in a fictional town. To create a fictional town in a real place was kind of a challenge, but I love living here so much and I love the small towns in Montana, so I wanted to recreate that.
Q: I was going to ask if you have any plans or ideas for a future book, but it sounds like you’re past that point.
KP: I have already turned in my book that will come out next fall, so I will start working on the next one here in a month or so.
Q: Do you like continuously writing and having a book to work on?
KP: I do, this will be my ninth year in a row. I kind of do one book a year. Obviously, the first four years I didn’t have much success, but I kept at it hoping it’d work out and it did. So now it’s just kind of my routine, and I enjoy it.
Q: Who are some of your favorite writers?
KP: I’m a really big fan of Leif Enger, also of Charles Martin and Fredrik Backman for sure. I have a million more, but that’s probably enough. (Laughs)
Q: What is a book that you wish you’d written?
KP: Leif Enger’s book “Peace Like a River” is one of my favorite all-time books, and it’s so interesting and unique. I guess I think I would have liked to have written that book.
Q: What was the reaction you received from the local community for “The Sowing Season?”
KP: I got a great response. My hometown of Manhattan has been so amazing and supportive.
Q: What do you hope readers will get out of “A Flicker of Light?”
KP: That family is important. A lot of times, especially here in Montana, people are very independent, (and) we forget how much we need each other, and how much we need community … that family and community are really important, and we need each other more than we think.
“A Flicker of Light” will be released on Oct. 5th. It will be available for purchase locally at the Camp Creek Coffee Bar and Broadway Brew in Manhattan, Barnes and Noble in Bozeman and Book Therapy and Moore in Three Forks, as well as for order online. Powner also will read from her book and sign copies at author events Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Manhattan Community Library and at Barnes and Noble.