If you’re looking for ghosties and ghoulies and all things scary – and getting simultaneously lost in a corn maze is just the cat’s meow – gather up your brooms and cauldrons and anything batty for the season-ending “Haunted Maze” Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Montana Corn Maze in Manhattan, 4605 W. Cameron Bridge Road.
“We’ve been doing this for 12 years,’ Rose Brouwer told the Belgrade News, “and we like to finish out the season with a Haunted Maze.”
This 5-acre venue on the historic Bos family farm will start its 2021 Haunted Maze on Saturday at 6:45 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 9 p.m. The maze closes at 9:45.
Where did this idea come from?
“Oh, probably from my son-in-law,” Brouwer said. “He pays attention to this kind of stuff.”
What makes the maze Halloween scary-worthy?
“Well, we have people sneak up on you. Come around corners behind you. Chainsaws, shotguns. Anything that makes girls scream.”
Maze-goers are welcome to come in costume, Brouwer said, “but only our people are a part of being scary so things don’t get out of hand.” She said they use friends and neighbors, “people we know quite well,” as the “scary actors” in the Halloween maze.
And while the actors use scary props, maze-goers are not allowed to bring weapons, real or fake.
“It’s fun, but it’s a lot of hard work,” Brouwer said.
Admission is $15, and no group discounts are offered for the haunted maze. The Haunted Maze in not recommended for children under age 12.
A more appropriate event for young revelers will happen at the Belgrade Senior Center on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. Belgrade Chamber of Commerce members will be present to hand out candy to young Trick-or-Treaters. Parents/guardians are asked to accompany their youngsters to this fun event.
