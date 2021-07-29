Belgrade High grad Brian Kosciesza, 30, has won a regional Emmy for his work on a Portland, Ore., TV station, KGW-TV, the local NBC affiliate.
A Belgrade native, he graduated from Belgrade High in 2009 and from Gonzaga University in Spokane in 2013.
It was his high school pre-college visit to Spokane and Gonzaga that set him on this path, his mother Cindy said.
“He didn’t know what he wanted to do,” she remembered, “and his academic advisor walked him around campus. They went to the broadcast building. He looked, said ‘this is what I want.’”
He started out as a news producer for KREM-TV in Spokane, then on to Portland. In addition to his Emmy, his work also contributed to a regional Edward R. Murrow award for the Portland TV station.
His Emmy was for the Best Evening Newscast (Markets 21-80) in the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards. He produced the newscast that received the recognition.
It featured the height of the 2020 Oregon wildfire season, profiling families lost in the fires, in addition to giving up-to-date information to towns directly in the path of the fires.
It was his first Emmy win, and was announced June 5.
The Murrow Award was for “Excellence in Innovation” and was presented to “The Story With Dan Haggerty,” the newscast Brian co-created.
“Our goal in creating the story was to do a newscast that was authentic, engaging and different. We always felt we were doing that every day, but it’s extremely validating for our work to be to be recognized by our peers in two of journalism’s most prestigious institutions,” Brian elaborated. “It goes to show that innovation works and risk-taking is worth it.”
The station got the award, since Murrows are awarded to news stations, not individuals.
Because his broadcast won at the regional level, it now is in the running for a National Murrow Award, to be announced later this summer. It is one of the most prestigious awards in journalism.
His mother remembered that “Brian kept my husband (Joe) and I going. He was on the frosh football team. Stuck with it even though it wasn’t his thing. He was more into track – the long jump and the triple jump.
He played sax. He was in jazz band. He sat first chair. Student body treasurer. Eagle Scout. Just a regular all-around kid. Very social. Always took AP classes. So smart my husband and I wonder if he’s really ours,” she joked.
He “always loved to write,” his mom added, “ever since he was a youngster.”
Any other writers or TV personalities in the family? “No, no other family in TV or a writer. He always thrived in school He always loved school.”
“We’re just extremely pleased and blessed to have such a wonderful child,” she concluded.
He has moved to New York City, and now lives and works in Manhattan at NBC’s famous 30 Rockefeller Plaza. He is a segment producer for Craig Melvin Reports on MSNBC. He worked at the local NBC affiliate in Portland from July 2015 to January 2021.