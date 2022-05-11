BILLINGS — Dave Weisz got caught in the moment Saturday evening at the Montana AAU Little Sullivan Banquet at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.
In the few short moments after it was announced his daughter, Ali Weisz, was the female Little Sullivan Award winner and as he walked to the podium to accept the award on his daughter’s behalf, he was filled with emotion.
Ali Weisz is currently stationed in Fort Benning, Ga., with the Army Marksmanship Unit. She is preparing for a competition in Spain and couldn’t be in Montana to accept the prestigious award.
“Yeah, couldn’t you tell, I just about didn’t make it through it,” he said afterward. “It very much caught me off guard. I’m glad she sent something to say.”
The male Little Sullivan winner was Montana State football great Troy Andersen. Andersen, a linebacker from Dillon, was selected by Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the NFL draft last month.
Andersen is in Atlanta working with the Falcons, said AAU Little Sullivan chairman Mike Ward of Glendive. Andersen was also a finalist for the award in 2021 when it was won by Iowa State wrestler Jarrett Degen of Belgrade.
The other male finalists were: Matt Dey, Dickinson State, football, Sidney; Nick Kunz, Montana State-Northern, wrestling, Helena; and Logan Nelson, Mary, football, Billings.
The other female finalists were: Lucy Corbett, Montana State, track and field, Bozeman; Nicole Heavirland, Olympic rugby, Whitefish; and Carley VonHeeder, Montana State, track and field, Plains.
Weisz, who grew up in Belgrade, competed in the 10m air rifle competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, placing 14th.
Ali had sent her father a statement to read in case she was honored with the Little Sullivan award.
When Ali was announced as the winner, her father read the statement to those gathered at the banquet. Dave made a special trip from Belgrade to be at the ceremony.
“I want to start by thanking the Montana AAU for awarding the Little Sullivan Award. This is such a unique award to receive, and I am so honored to even be named a finalist among all finalists since 1955,” Dave Weisz relayed to the crowd as he fought back tears. “Considering the caliber of my fellow nominees this year, I am humbled to receive this award. I am so proud to be able to represent the state of Montana on international stages. I wish I could be here for tonight’s event, but duty and training calls as we prepare to leave for the Spain Grand Prix next week. Again, thank you all so much.”
Dave Weisz said Ali and many of her fellow United States Olympian and Paralympian athletes were at the White House this past week for a ceremony to honor Team USA for their accomplishments. While at the White House, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden addressed Team USA.
“I really haven’t gotten a chance to talk to her, but it sounds like she had a good time,” said Dave.
Ali Weisz, 26, was a Montana Junior Olympic shooting champion from 2009-12 and the 2012 American Legion Junior Air Rifle bronze medalist. She later went on to become a four-time NCAA championship qualifier and also achieved All-American status. She now competes on the international stage and was a 2019 Pan American Games gold medalist.
“Until tonight, it didn’t hit me everything she’s been able to do,” Dave Weisz said of his daughter. “I’ve been there and traveled with her, but it just kind of sank in tonight. I know it all, but you put it all together and it’s surprising”
Last year's female winner was Montana softball player Tristin Achenbach of Choteau.
Dave Weisz said he was “very impressed” with all of the finalists. Those in attendance listened to Little Sullivan Awards presenter Richie Melby talk about all of the nominees and viewed short videos with coaches and fellow athletes talking about the finalists.
The Little Sullivan Award was first presented in 1955. Criteria for being a nominee for the statewide award includes: athletic excellence, leadership, character, sportsmanship and ideals of amateurism.
“I’m amazed at all the young athletes and what I see is the academic end of it, how dedicated they are not only to their sport, but the academics end of it,” Dave Weisz said. “All of them are very accomplished and easily deserving of this award.”