If your dream of a perfect life includes donkeys and beer, boy do we have a deal for you.
Meet the Beer Burros of Gallatin Gateway.
Rocky and Daisy are two middle-aged rescue burros who have a wedding side-gig of carrying beer (soda, seltzer, whatever) in ice-filled panniers on their backs while they mosey amongst the guests of whatever soiree they’ve been hired for, dispensing burro cuteness – and drinks.
Yes, they are adorable.
Selfies with all the guests and the bride and groom are de rigueur.
“Generally, the bride and groom have their pictures taken with Rocky and Daisy,” said owner Lacy Setzer.
Burros are just a smaller version of your regular donkey, with longer hair. “Burro” is Spanish and Portuguese for donkey.
In this neck of the woods it helps to have an imagination and come up with an original side hustle that also has an agricultural angle. This is it.
Since 2019 Gallatin Gateway resident Setzer has owned Big Sky Burros and rented them out for whatever function you desire, but she says the burros have mostly worked at weddings.
So far this year, she already has eight weddings booked, and even one booked for 2023.
COVID affected this business last year, with just two ceremonies hiring her beer burros, she said.
“It doesn’t have to be a wedding; we’ve done corporate functions, too,” Setzer told the Belgrade News. “We did a school function, and their panniers were full of coloring books for the kids.”
“They are real sweet; they are walking gold.”
Both animals are about 20 years old and are Bureau of Land Management rescue animals.
In 1971, Congress passed the Free Roaming Wild Horse and Burro Act. This act was meant to protect wild equine on public lands from harassment and killing. The BLM was tasked with managing these herds at a sustainable population, which includes adopting out a certain number. Since 1971, the BLM has privately placed 243,000 animals.
Setzer said Rocky came from San Bernardino, Calif., and Daisy from Susanville, Calif.
“They were both private party adoptions,” Setzer added. “And when the man who had adopted Rocky died, his wife called me” and Rocky ended up in Gallatin Gateway.
Rocky and Daisy have their own Facebook page – bigskyburro.net. It recounted Rocky’s surgery last December and has a video of the two burros entered in the Gallatin Elementary School’s 5K Gallatin Gallop last September.
They paced themselves at less of a gallop and more of a donkey trot, but if you still need your “burro cuteness fix,” that should do it.
“They make a grand entrance at a cocktail hour,” Setzer continued. “And if we haven’t already been to a venue, we come out first and do a ‘meet and greet’ for events at private locations.”
Big Sky Burros rents both burros together, for anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes for $900 to $1,200.
“They tap out at two hours; it’s just too much. So we limit it to 90 minutes,” Setzer said. The business supplies the burros, ice and panniers; you supply whatever beverages you want the burro butlers to dispense.
They don’t give donkey rides.
Setzer handles the transport of burros to and from the function, and takes care of the grooming, decorating and handling. If you want Rocky and Daisy decorated with items specific to your wedding, she can make arrangements for that. Otherwise, she’ll choose donkey flower crowns and pannier covers that match the wedding’s color scheme.
She’s brought her burros to weddings from 20 people (her own) to 80 (a wedding in Emigrant), she said.
Rocky and Daisy have been used for photo shoots.
They are quite tidy, come groomed and shampooed, and with their own “bum bags” so there won’t be the equivalent of donkey cow pies at the venue.
But, she suggests only outdoor venues for her burros.
“I can’t guarantee they won’t urinate; so we prefer outdoors,” she explained.
Setzer can be contacted at bigskyburro.net and on Facebook @bigskyburromt.