It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the city of Belgrade and the families of two longtime city employees – Doug Daniels, who was retired but served as city engineer for 30 years, and Paul Burkardt, Public Works superintendent for 20 years. Both men died in the last two weeks.
Before he transferred to the Public Works Department, Burkardt first served as a Belgrade police officer for 10 years.
“Oh, boy, what a sad day,” said Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson when asked for his reaction to Burkardt’s death. “I liked him as a policeman; I knew him better as a policeman. What was special about him? From my perspective, he listened well.
“I wasn’t surprised when he moved on (from being a cop), but he had a long career in public works. He liked Belgrade. Yes, he certainly did. What a loss for his family.”
An Army brat, Burkardt was born in Germany, but ended up in Pittsburg, Pa. He didn’t make it to Montana until 1980, and he attended Montana State University.
“He was very detail-oriented,” remembered Steve Klotz, Belgrade’s Public Works director. “He was very good at accomplishing things in an efficient manner. We had years of very low manpower, and he had the ability to get a lot done for the city with very little resources.
“I knew him for 14 years. He was always very good at wanting to help people out. He was very kind; very intelligent. Caring.
“Just a good person for anyone to know and have in their lives.”
When asked to relay some favorite memories, Nelson recalled one incident that took place at First Security Bank when Burkardt was still a city policeman. Then-Police Chief E.J. Clark (now retired) was there, and, “I believe Paul was in on it, too,” Nelson said.
“We’d spoofed one of our employees that their car had been stolen. They eventually figured it out because no one could keep a straight face,” he said.
Nelson remembered that Burkardt “loved being a policeman. I think he (finally) got frustrated by all the back-office politics.”
Klotz added that “The whole community will be at a loss without him.”
Burkardt’s wife Dorothy remembers they were first introduced by Belgrade City employee Dee Stringer. When he was still with the Belgrade police, she remembers, he interacted a lot with the late Doug Daniels.
“They did a lot of things together. And when we got married, the Holiday Inn kept a room open so the police could stay and tell stories. I remember Doug Daniels was there for that, too,” she said.
“Paul greatly respected and thought of Doug as a great friend. Doug and him would go to lunch. Paul respected Doug’s professional abilities a lot. Paul started at the ground level (with the city), and Doug helped him a lot with things he learned. He loved the city of Belgrade, even though sometimes in government politics get in the way.
“He loved being a police officer. I don’t think he would have quit if it wasn’t for his family. He quit, and his wife didn’t have to worry.”
When the two married, Dorothy already had a daughter, Jaycie. Paul also had a daughter, Shelby, and together the couple had a third daughter, Ashley.
“Our parents did such a good job,” Jaycie Kavon said. “We were a blended family, and you would never have known that.”
Paul loved his family of girls, the family remembers. Dorothy said, “People would say to him, ‘You are such a girl dad,’ and he’d say, ‘Yep, I got up this morning and put on my bra.’”
Burkardt died June 2 in Seattle while awaiting a heart transplant.