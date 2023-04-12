U.S. Sen. Steve Daines — who lives in Belgrade — recently returned from a week overseas in the Balkans.
It was global, official Senate business — meeting with officials Serbia, Croatia and Albania — but it still managed a Montana flavor.
Belgrade, Montna was actually named after Belgrade, Serbia, the European country’s capital. Daines, a Republican, told Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić that he lived in the
“other” Belgrade, and filled him in regarding the how and the why of the shared name. (The Belgrade name was bestowed circa 1883, to honor early Serbian investors in the Northern Pacific Railroad that would run through the Valley.)
Vučić didn’t know Daines also lived “in Belgrade,” didn’t know there was a Belgrade in Montana, and didn’t know the Montana Belgrade’s backstory, Daines said.
Daines had stopped at the Belgrade airport and picked out a handful of Belgrade swag — Belgrade High School t-shirt, ball cap and Belgrade coffee mug for the Serbian president.
“We want to improve the relationship between Serbia and the United States. Our Belgrade connection was a light-hearted way to make a connection,” Daines said. “It was a good joke.”
“He was born in Belgrade and graduated from the University of Belgrade. President Aleksander Vucic is Serbia’s most powerful individual. He was elected to a second five year term in April 2022. Previously, he’d served two consecutive terms as prime minister. He stands 6’6” tall. He would have made a great addition to the Belgrade Panther’s basketball team.” Daines continued.
The primary purpose of the visit was to help the Balkan countries diversify their energy supplies and get weaned off Russian oil. The region has been a centuries-old hotbed for turmoil including the start of World War I as well as more recent religious and political turmoil between countries.
Daines elaborated. “We discussed the importance of energy diversification, and moving away from reliance on Russia for gas, and strengthening the US-Serbia relationship. We want to push Serbia to move away from Russian energy and start diversifying their energy.”
“Vladimir Putin has weaponized energy in Europe,” he said, referring to the Russian president, “and the sooner we can get Europe away from Putin’s gas and energy, the better. One thing Putin did with his invasion of Ukraine was to unify the world against him.”
It’s a search for practical answers, he continued. “We’re looking to gas coming from Greece, a new line connecting in Bulgaria, directing to Europe, instead of Russia. Another example of how we’re helping Europe get off Russian gas.
“We both agreed ... the importance of diversifying the source and the security reality of energy supplies. Energy security is national security,” the GOP senator said.
Daines spent last Monday (April 3) through Friday (April 7) in the Balkans. “Albania is very pro-America,” Daines continued, “which goes back to 1922 and the Treaty of Versailles. After World War I, everybody wanted to carve up Albania. And Woodrow Wilson stood up for Albania. They’ve never forgotten.”
As with Serbia, “It’s the same issues. The importance of diversifying the source of oil, and the reality of energy supplies,” Daines told the Belgrade News.
Croatia has 28 hydroelectric plants, the national power company’s most important source of energy. “It’s the same issue with Croatia,” he added. “Diversity, which they have with a lot of hydropower.”
As for Albania, ironically it’s using its old Stalin-era Kucova Air Base to open the door for NATO. This week, an Albanian spokesman told
Reuters News Service that “This base is the first footprint of NATO in the West Balkans, as it will transform Kucova into the first NATO airbase in the region.” NATO is spending $58 million in this final stage of upgrades to transform the old base into air support.
“The air base will house F-15s,” Daines said, “to protect the Balkans. They were just paving the runways when I was there. It should be up and running thissummer for daylight flights. And C-130s. They have more work to do for night-time flying.”
Both Albania and Croatia joined NATO in 2009. Unlike the rest of the Western Balkans, so far Serbia has declined NATO membership, but is instead pursuing EU (European Union) membership.