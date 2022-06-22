Renae Mattimoe didn’t grow up playing sports. Her passions never involved being the best on a team or taking first place, but by helping others through community outreach or service on the school board or – since January – as a member of the Belgrade City Council.
Now she is putting those passions to work for a club she never imagined being involved with: Gallatin Roller Derby.
Mattimoe is a fifth-generation Montana native whose ties date back to creation of Virginia City’s newspaper, The Madisonian. Her family moved to the Gallatin Valley in 1985, first to Belgrade, then to Bozeman, where Mattimoe finished her high school years.
After moving away for college and living elsewhere for a while, Mattimoe and her family returned to Belgrade. From the moment she landed, she has spent her time was helping in the schools and on the ground in the community to help create an environment where her kids would thrive.
“I have seven kids, so the schools were an easy way to meet people and get involved there. So that’s what I did. I was on PTAs there. And then that grew into my city government type experience or role. I helped to get the skate park built here,” Mattimoe said.
Amid all that activity, Mattimoe said she was unaware of that a group called Gallatin Roller Derby had formed.
“I didn’t really know that they were trying to get it here,” she told the Belgrade News.
The local club was started up by a small group of derby enthusiasts about 11 years ago. Jes “Stout” Brown, one of the longest-tenured members of the club, remembers its beginnings.
“In May of 2011, a group of us started meeting outside on the asphalt. It was months before we figured out how large – or rather small – the track was,” Brown said.
The sport of roller derby is simple but cerebral. It consists of two 15-member teams whose goal is to lap the opponent. One designated player, or “jammer,” for each team tries to lap the other team in an attempt to score a point. Each team has four “blockers” who assist the jammer and try to impede an opponent’s attempt to score.
Mattimoe remembers the first time she engaged.
“I was kind of hanging back watching, and a gal came over and started talking to me and I was not sure. I was like, ‘I’m curious, but not sure if this is my thing, you know. I’m in my 40s, I’ve got a bunch of kids.’”
The other member assured her, “Oh, we have another girl that has a bunch of kids.”
That was all it took for Mattimoe to quickly join a skate and adopt the mantle “Dame Grenade.”
Back then, roller derby hadn’t evolved into the kindler, gentler sport it is today.
“Gratuitous hits were big back then,” Brown said. “Derby hurt a lot. Over time, it felt like derby has reinvented itself into real sport. But 11 years ago, there was a lot of ouch and spectacle involved.”
The team practices and competes at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman, where competitions are held. The pavilion, however, has no designated skating arena as do venues in Helena and Billings.
Mattimoe said never thought she would fit in with a group of derby nuts wanting to knock her head off. However, she says the group of women who welcomed her were not there to knock heads. Instead, she found herself a member of a diverse group ranging from young, gruff college students to full-time moms. That made roller derby feel not like a rough-and-tumble sport, but like a community.
“Even if you aren’t involved anymore, you’re always part of the derby family,” Mattimoe said.
The local program has helped bring recognition to Montana roller derby, and some members competed on the Team Montana Roller Derby, which most recently won a national game against Tennessee in 2019.
Since then, COVID-19 kept the team sidelined for more than two years without a safe, organized roller derby competition with full crowds.
“We didn’t get to play roller derby and we couldn’t even practice. When we did come back to practice, it was no contact,” Mattimoe said.
Despite that setback, the club continues to grow and exceed expectations.
Mattimoe was competitive for a while, but her real passion comes from organizing, refereeing, and keeping the club on the right track. Her goal is to get people involved with roller derby. And while she doesn’t get to go out and jam like she did when she started, she said she still feels at home watching the next generation of Montana roller derby athletes.
“I had an epiphany, and it was the next year that I stopped competing,” she said. “I found my place, and it’s not on the track in the middle. It is behind the scenes, making sure we have the officials, making sure people understand the rules, and teaching those new girls.”
More information about the club is posted at https://www.grderby.com/ or on the Gallatin Roller Derby Facebook page. The next match is scheduled for Aug. 6.