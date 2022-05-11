If Old MacDonald had to school contemporary kids on what a farm is, he'd use Ed and Punky Brainard's place off Dry Creek Road in Belgrade.
In fact, 900 local schoolkids were schooled this week at the Brainard Ranch's 16th Annual Gallatin Valley Farm Fair.
The Brainard Ranch, in the family since 1945, has hosted this fair since its inception in 2005. The event was canceled the past two years for COVID, so this fair marks the first one since 2019.
So how was it, after a two-year hiatus?
"It went real good," Brainard told the Belgrade News. "Kids are just kids. Some teachers told us this was the first outing they'd had in a few years. Kids were pretty energetic. And we were tickled to be back.”
The Farm Fair runs from Tuesday through Thursday this week, from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
There was a time you didn't need to tell Montana kids where their food came from. How and when and why that happened is, as Oprah would say, a topic for another show. But, hint: It isn't the grocery store.
"Well, this is important so these kids learn where their food comes from," Brainard said. "We can educate them about water. What's raised on the land. What they use every day. Sheep for clothing. Goats.
"They don't actually realize where this stuff comes from unless they see it first-hand," he said.
Since 2005, the Farm Fair, sponsored by the Gallatin Valley Agricultural Committee, has hosted thousands of fourth-graders from around the valley. From Belgrade to Three Forks, Bozeman to Manhattan, these students get a taste, in 15-minute segments, of 17 different aspects of farming and ranching. Over three days, the Brainards will cycle more than 300 fourth-graders a day through a whirlwind education about where there food comes from and why farms are important.
And the Brainards manage to sneak in some education in what might appear to just be fun. Case in point: the ranch hayride. That hayride turns into a sneaky, in-the-back-door lecture on soil conservation, crop rotation and irrigation.
The 17 different daily sessions run the farm gamut from ag economics, bees, soil science, animal science, environmental management, goats, ice cream-making, pigs, potatoes, dairy cows and beef cattle, draft horses and careers in ag.
In 2019, the last year before COVID brought the county and the country to a screeching halt, 1,200 fourth graders visited the Brainard Ranch. Could Farm Fair grow more?
"No, we're at our limit," Brainard explained. "Since 2018 we've run 1,100 students plus, and that's all we can handle. We'd have to extend the fair to four days, and that's a lot to ask of our volunteers."
Some 200 volunteers make this Farm Fair happen, "and it takes all year to plan. As soon as it's over, we start over for the next year. In fact, we met today for next year's Farm Fair," Brainard said Tuesday night.
"We send an invitation to all the schools in the valley over the years," he explained. "Some sign up in November; this year we extended the deadline." But this time, and at the last minute, "a handful of schools canceled in the last few weeks. I don't know what happened. I know the schools are having trouble getting staff ... and a lot of them didn't know if they'd be able to have field trips. And there's a shortage of bus drivers."
In other words, this Farm Fair is so popular that even with last-minute cancellations and a slowly receding pandemic, 940 fourth-graders still showed up.
Does Brainerd have a favorite part of this?
"Oh, I love it all. The kids seem to love the goats and the chickens. And the rabbits. They love the milk cow and making ice cream. They all like the hayrides. And the presenter talks about about irrigation while they are on the hayride. So they learn about making hay while they are on the hayride."
That's about as good as it gets.